Staying transparent with her tykes. Jackie Goldschneider told her children about the cheating rumors that aired on season 11 of Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I had to explain to them what was going on because they were hearing it from kids at school,” the reality star, 45, who is married to Evan Goldschneider, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 21, while promoting her Neolastin with NUFLEX partnership. “Teenagers, especially the girls in their grade, watch the show. We did have to tell them about all that was happening.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 9 DAYS AGO