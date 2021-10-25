Lester "Charlie" Cooley Jr.

30-year old Jordan Foster of Spring Valley died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 24 in Peru, due to an automobile accident. A visitation for Jordan will be held on Sunday, October 31st, from 11 until 3 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley, with a brief funeral service beginning at 3. Cremation will be accorded following the services. It is kindly suggested that everyone attending should please wear a mask.
Carmen Bolden Day keeps pushing for justice in the death of her son, Jelani Day. Day tapped help from the head of Operation PUSH, the Rev. Jesse Jackson. After speaking in Bloomington Monday night, Rev. Jackson lead the crowd in a chant...and Jackson can be faintly heard:. Carmen Borden Day...
PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Justine Heineman Bianchi, a longtime Put-in-Bay High School teacher and resident who played piano at community events and was a church organist, died at her home Oct. 23, three months shy of her 100th birthday.
