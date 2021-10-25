Lester "Charlie" Cooley Jr.

30-year old Jordan Foster of Spring Valley died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 24 in Peru, due to an automobile accident. A visitation for Jordan will be held on Sunday, October 31st, from 11 until 3 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley, with a brief funeral service beginning at 3. Cremation will be accorded following the services. It is kindly suggested that everyone attending should please wear a mask.

OBITUARIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO