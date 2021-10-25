CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

‘Rust’: Released Affidavit Reveals More Details About Fatal Shooting Accident – Read It

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fY3N_0ccFbFCS00

Alec Baldwin “had been very careful” about the handling of guns used on the New Mexico set of Rust in the days and hours before he accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza last week, according to the cameraman who was standing next to them when they were shot.

The cameraman, Reid Russell, “was asked about Alec and the firearm and how he handled the firearm,” Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department Detective Joel Cano wrote in his affidavit for a search warrant of the property. “He said Alec had been very careful, and brought up an instance when a scene was being filmed earlier. Reid said Alec had made sure it was safe and that a child wasn’t near him when they were discharging a firearm during that scene.”

Read the full affidavit, submitted Friday and now made public, below.

The detective’s affidavit also notes that the film’s assistant director, Dave Halls, “did not know live rounds were in the prop gun when he had given to the prop gun to the Actor Alec Baldwin.” Cano used the word “rounds” – plural – but it remains unclear from the affidavit whether there were any unfired rounds remaining in the gun.

Cano wrote that “During the filming of the movie, the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) grabbed one of three ‘prop-guns’ that was set-up by the Armorer (Hannah Gutierrez), which was on a cart. The cart is a gray in color rolling table with two layers and was left outside of the structure due to Covid-19 restrictions.”

The detective also noted that he “learned one of the prop-guns was then grabbed by the assistant director (Dave Halls) and he took it to the actor identified as Alec Baldwin who was inside of the structure. As the assistant director (Dave Halls) handed the gun to the actor Alec Baldwin, (Dave Halls) yelled, ‘Cold Gun,’ indicating the prop-gun did not have any live rounds.”

In his affidavit, Cano wrote that Souza “explained that prior to the discharge of the firearm by actor Alec Baldwin, they had been working on preparing for the scene before lunch. Joel said they broke for lunch around 12:30 p.m. and had to be shuttled to an area away from the set to have breakfast, lunch and dinner. Joel (Souza) advised they returned back to the set after lunch, although he is not sure if the firearm was checked again. Joel stated they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of Halyna, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.” Her first name was misspelled as Hayalana throughout the document.

Russell (whose name was spelled “Russel” in the affidavit) “said after the firearm was discharged, he remembered Joel having blood on his person, and Halyna speaking and saying she couldn’t feel her legs. Reid stated once Halyna was on the ground, medics began to treat her injury as she was bleeding while on the floor of the building they were in.”

The affidavit also suggests that only one bullet was fired, and that it went through-and-through Hutchins before striking Souza, who was standing behind her. Det. Cano wrote that after the film’s armorer, Gutierrez, “was given the prop gun after it was fired by actor Alec Baldwin, she then took the spent casing out of the prop-gun.” Here the detective uses the singular “spent casing.”

It is believed that the slug that struck Souza was removed from him at the hospital and is now part of the evidence in the case.

Seven members of the camera crew had walked out on the film just hours before the shooting in a dispute with the producers, and were replaced by a non-union crew. But that left the crew with only one camera, according to the affidavit.

Cano wrote that the director “stated that the work day started at approximately 6:30 a.m. He went on to say that the crew usually meets and has breakfast on the property. During the morning hours, the day started off late due to a camera crew that had quit and they had to find another camera crew to help film the movie. Joel said once they hired another camera crew to assist, the day was taking longer than usual because they only had one camera to do the filming. Joel was asked about the employees’ behavior, and he said everyone was getting along there were no altercations that took place to his knowledge.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies have planned a joint press conference Wednesday.

Here is the full text of the affidavit:

IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT COUNTY OF SANTA FE STATE OF NEW MEXICO

State of New Mexico
Plaintiff,
Vs. Number——
SFSO CASE #2021007949

IN THE MATTER TO THE ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT-IN REGARDS TO:

A WOODEN FIXED STRUCTURE, GRAY/BROWN IN COLOR WITH A PITCHED ROOF AND A CROSS ON THE ROOF. THE FRONT OF THE STRUCTURE FACES WEST AND HAS FOUR MEDIUM SIZE WINDOWS FACING NORTH, TWO MEDIUM SIZE WINDOWS AND ONE SMALL SIZE WINDOW FACING EAST AND FOUR MEDIUM SIZED WINDOWS FACING SOUTH. THE LOCATION IS IDENTIFIED AS 545 BONANZA CREEK ROAD, SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO 87508. THE GPS LOCATION IS IDENTIFIED AS N35.32.35, Wl06.5.52.

Defendant(s); Unknown

SEARCH WARRANT

THE STATE OF NEW MEXICO TO ANY OFFICER AUTHORIZED, TO EXECUTE THIS WARRANT.

Proof of Affidavit for Search Warrant, having been submitted to me, I am Satisfied that there is probable cause that the person named or property described in The Affidavit is located where alleged in the Affidavit and I find that grounds exist for the issuance of the Search Warrant. A copy to the Affidavit is attached and made a part of this warrant.

YOUR ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to search forthwith the person of place described in the Affidavit between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and I0:00 p.m., unless I have specifically authorized a night-time search. For the person or property described in the Affidavit. Serving this warrant with a copy of the Affidavit, and making the search and if the person or property to be found there, to seize the person or the property and hold for safekeeping until further order of this court.

You are further directed to prepare a written inventory of any person of property seized. You are further directed to file the return and written inventory with the Court promptly after its execution.

October 22, 2021 @ 1809
DATE JUDGE

IN THE MAGISTRATE COURT COUNTY OF SANTA FE STATE OF NEW MEXICO

State of New Mexico
Plaintiff, Vs.
Number—–
SFSO CASE #2021007949

1N THE MATIER TOTHE ISSUANCE OF A SEARCH WARRANT-IN REGARDS TO:

A WOODEN FIXED STRUCTURE, GRAY/BROWN 1N COLOR WITH A PITCHED ROOF AND A CROSS ON THE ROOF. THE FRONT OF THE STRUCTURE FACES WEST AND HAS FOUR MEDIUM SIZE WINDOWS FACING NORTH, TWO MEDIUM SIZE WINDOWS AND ONE SMALL SIZE WINDOW FACING EAST AND FOUR MEDIUM SIZED WINDOWS FACING SOUTH. THE LOCATION IS IDENTIFIED AS 545 BONANZA CREEK ROAD, SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO 87508. THE GPS LOCATION IS IDENTIFIED AS N35.32.35, W106.5.52.

Defendant(s); Unknown

AFFIDAVIT FOR SEARCH WARRANT

Affiant, being duly sworn, upon his oath, states that I have reason to believe that on the following described premises.

Residence to be searched: A WOODEN FIXED STRUCTURE, GRAY/BROWN 1N COLOR WITH A PITCHED ROOF AND A CROSS ON THE ROOF. THE FRONT OF THE STRUCTURE FACES WEST AND HAS FOUR MEDIUM SIZE WINDOWS FACING NORTH, TWO MEDIUM SIZE WINDOWS AND ONE SMALL SIZE WINDOW FACING EAST AND FOUR MEDIUM SIZED WINDOWS FACING SOUTH. THE LOCATION IS IDENTIFIED AS 545 BONANZA CREEK ROAD, SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO 87508. THE GPS LOCATION IS IDENTIFIED AS N35.32.35, WI 06.5.52.

And that the facts tending to establish the foregoing grounds for issuance of a Search Warrant are as follows:

Affiant is a full-time, certified peace officer in the State of New Mexico, currently commissioned and salaried by the Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office, where he serves as a detective within the Criminal Investigations Division of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. Affiant has four years of law enforcement training and experience investigating criminal matters.
ITEM(S) TO BE SEIZED:

1. Photographs of the exterior and interior of structure

2. Video camera(s), video tape(s), DVD(s), DVR’s that captures, documents and records any video. Video captured/recorded during the filming of the movie, “Rust.”

3. All computer hardware equipment and connector cables, (including: central processing units, monitors, modems, routers, keyboards, printers, computer scanner equipment and or video transfer equipment and storage devices [including: external and internal hard drives, cell phones and PDA’s capable of sending and receiving images and/or text messages, thumb drives, magnetic tapes, optical and digital storage devices, digital cameras, CD’s, DVD’s, memory cards, Micro SD Cards, iPods, iPads, all other computerized Tablets, X-Box, PSP players, floppy disks or other media capable of storing data].

4. Firearm(s), Firearm(s) components, documentation that establishes ownership of said firearm(s). Ammunition(s), used or unused whether it be live ammunition or prop ammunition, projectiles, casings whether spent or unspent.

5. All cameras, digital cameras, and film or memory cards used by cameras.

6. Clothing including but not limited to shirt(s), pant(s), hat(s), to include Old Western Style clothing worn by the actor/staff during the incident that may still be in the structure/building.

7. A scan of the scene by a Leica MS60 which measures the room by laser.

8. Latent and/or visible print(s), including but not limited to fingerprint(s) and footwear impression(s).

9. Fingerprint, palmprint and/or footprint standards sufficient for laboratory examination from any person(s) located at the herein-described premises and/or vehicle(s), to be searched.

10. Bodily fluid(s), bodily tissue(s) and/or bodily organ(s) including but not limited to saliva, semen, blood, bone fragments, skin, hair and/or any item(s) that may have said item(s) upon and/or within them.

11. Residue(s) apparently deposited by the discharge of firearm(s) and/or any explosion(s) and/or any item(s) and/or material(s) that may have said item(s) and/or material(s) on and/or within them.

12. Trace evidence, including but not limited to glass, hair and/or fiber(s) and/or any item(s) and/or material(s) that may have said item(s) on and/or within them.

INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED:

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office deputies were dispatched to 545 Bonanza Creek Road, Santa Fe, New Mexico, in reference to an incident regarding a “Gunshot Trauma,” Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center (SFRECC), advised a male was accidentally shot by a prop gun and it was unlmown if it had been a live round used.

Upon arrival, Deputy Nicholas LeFleur, advised one female had been shot in the chest and one male was shot in shoulder area. The female was identified as Cinematographer (Halayna Hutchins) and she was transported via helicopter to the University of New Mexico Hospital (UNMH), located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for further medical care. The male identified as Joel Souza (Director), who sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder, was transported via ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Hospital, located in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Upon arrival, Affiant learned, the location of the incident was inside of a structure located at 545 Bonanza Creek Road and the OPS location being N35.32.35, WI06.5.52. Affiant learned the firearm used during the incident was secured by arriving deputies along with the ammunition.

During the filming of the movie, the Assistant Director (Dave Halls,) grabbed one of three “prop-guns” that was set-up by the Armorer (Hannah Gutierrez), which was on a cart. The cart is a gray in color rolling table with two layers and was left outside of the structure due to COVID19 restrictions. Affiant learned one of the prop-guns was then grabbed by the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) and he took it to the actor identified as Alec Baldwin who was inside of the structure. As the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) handed the gun to the Actor Alec Baldwin, (Dave Halls) yelled, “Cold Gun,” indicating the prop-gun did not have any live rounds. The prop-gun was fired by the Actor Alec Baldwin, striking the Cinematographer identified as (Halayna Hutchins) and Joel Souza (Director) who was behind the Cinematographer (Halayna Hutchins).

Affiant later learned, the Assistant Director (Dave Halls) did not know live rounds were in the prop-gun, when he had given to the prop gun to the Actor Alec Baldwin.

Affiant learned what had happened to the prop-gun once it was fired. The prop-gun was handled by the Armorer identified as (Hannah Gutierrez) and given to the Assistant Director (Dave Halls). The Armorer (Hannah Gutierrez) was given the prop gun after it was fired by Actor Alec Baldwin, she then took the spent casing out of the prop-gun. When deputies arrived on scene, the prop-gun was handed to arriving deputies by Armorer (Hannah Gutierrez).

Affiant learned the Actor Alec Baldwin was wearing Old Western style clothing during the filming of the movie. Given the fact the Actor Alec Baldwin was wearing Old Western style clothing during the filming, he changed into “street clothes” prior to leaving the scene and the items were turned over to the Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office

evidence Technician, these clothes appear to have blood stains. Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Technician learned a western style coat was left inside of the structure. It is important to gather any trace evidence, residue or biological specimens that might be related to the incident. Affiant learned the incident occurred in close proximity which can lead to transfer of evidence.

Affiant was informed the prop-gun was properly secured in a marked patrol unit along with other prop-ammunition. The grey in color two tier cart, contained a western style belt and additional prop-ammunition which was secured by responding deputies.

The Cinematographer (Halayna Hutchins), who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest area, was later pronounced deceased at UNMH.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., I made contact with Joel Souza (Director/Writer) whom sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. Upon making contact I did observe a visible injury to his right shoulder. Joel was given the opportunity to give a statement regarding the incident that occurred at 545 Bonanza Creek Filming Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Joel stated that the work day started at approximately 6:30 a.m. He went on to say that the crew usually meets and has breakfast on the property. During the morning hours, the day started off late due to a camera crew that had quit and they had to find another camera crew to help film the movie.

Joel said once they hired another camera crew to assist, the day was taking longer than usual because they only had one camera to do the filming. Joel was asked about the employees’ behavior, and he said everyone was getting along there were no altercations that took place to his knowledge.

Joel stated that because of his job, he was more concentrated on the monitors of the cameras and screens. He did state that no film was being recorded because the crew was working on getting the scene ready for the movie and how they were going to set up the one camera that was available to them.

Joel said he was standing beside (Cinematographer) Halayna Hutchins viewing the camera angle on camera lens. The rehearsal took place inside the church building where Actor Alec Baldwin was sitting on a wooden pew facing south towards the camera and crew. Joel said the rehearsal entailed Actor Alec Baldwin cross drawing his weapon and pointing the revolver towards the camera lens. According to Joel it was his belief the gun being used in the rehearsal was safe and used the term “cold gun” when explaining the firearm safety announcements. He said he remembered the phrase “Cold Gun” being said, while preparing for the scene.

Joel explained what he knows about the firearm safety. He said what he knows is three people had been handling the guns or firearms for the scenes. He said the firearms are checked by Hanna who is the Armorer, and then the firearm is checked by the Assistant Director Dave Halls, who then gives it to the Actor using the firearm. Joel said as far as he knows, no one gets checked for live annnunition on their person prior and after the scenes are being filmed. The only thing checked are the firearms to avoid live ammunition being in them. Joel Stated there should never be live rounds whatsoever, near or around the scene.

Joel explained that prior to the discharge of the firearm by Actor Alec Baldwin, they had been working on preparing for the scene before lunch. Joel said they broke for lunch around 12:30 p.m. and had to be shuttled to an area away from the set to have breakfast, lunch and dinner. Joel advised they returned back to the set after lunch, although he is not sure if the firearm was checked again. Joel stated they had Alec sitting in a pew in a church building setting, and he was practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of Halayna, when he heard what sounded like a whip and then loud pop.

Joel then vaguely remembers Halayna complaining about her stomach and grabbing her midsection. Joel also said Halayna began to stumble backwards and she was assisted to the ground. Joel explained that he was bleeding from his shoulder and he could see blood on Halayna.

Once I completed my interview with Joel, I made contact with Reid Russel who is identified as a (camera-man) who was standing next to Joel and Halayna at the time of incident.

While speaking to Reid he stated he arrived early to eat breakfast on the day of incident. Reid told me he had much work to complete due to a camera crew of about six individuals walking out of the film. Reid stated the camera crew was having issues with production involving payment and housing. Reid also said that the camera crew that walked out on the film wrote a letter to production on disagreements.

Reid said while he was working with the camera in the setting for the movie, he had stepped out for about 5 minutes after returning from lunch. He said when he had returned back into the setting for the scene, Alec, Joel, and Halayna were already in possession of the firearm and had been preparing for the scene. He was not sure if the firearm had been checked due to his absence of the five minutes.

Reid went on to say, that while setting up his camera, there was no video or audio being filmed as it was just preparation of the scene and setting. Reid said while preparing, there was a shadow coming from the outside light and they had to move the camera at a different angle from Alec. He said Alec was trying to explain how he was going to draw out the firearm and where his arm would be at when the firearm was pulled from the holster.

Reid was not sure why the firearm was discharged and just remembered the loud bang from the firearm.

Reid said after the firearm was discharged, he remembered Joel having blood on his person, and Hayalna speaking and saying she couldn’t feel her legs. Reid stated once Hayalana was on the ground, medics began to treat her injury as she was bleeding while on the floor of the building they were in.

Reid was asked about the behavior of the people involved in the setting of the scene. He said everyone seemed to be getting along.

He was asked about Alec and the firearm and how he handled the firearm. Reid said Alec had been very careful, and brought up an instance when a scene was being filmed earlier. Reid said Alec had made sure it was safe and that a child wasn’t near him when they were discharging a firearm during that scene.

On October 22, 2021, Detectives executed a search warrant at 545 Bonanza Creek Road, in Santa Fe County, New Mexico. During the execution of that warrant, they did find blood in the area where the incident took place. The incident where a firearm was discharged and two people were wounded and bleeding. The findings in the warrant corroborate statements about the injuries and the incident that took place.

Affiant is aware additional evidence might be located on the prop-gun used while the filming of the movie. Additional review will be required of the film captured during the scene as well as cameras, digital cameras, and film or memory cards used by cameras. Affiant learned a rehearsal was talking place and equipment for filming was at the scene. Due to filming equipment being at the scene, Affiant would like to confirm if the incident that took place was or wasn’t recorded.

Based on the aforementioned information and investigation, Affiant believes there are sufficient grounds sought for the issuance of a Search Warrant for the aforementioned structure, 545 Bonanza Creek, Santa Fe, New Mexico 87508 (GPS Location N35.32.35, W106.5.52.).

Affiant has not included every fact related to this investigation, but has included only those facts, Affiant believes are necessary to establish probable cause, for the issuance of a Search Warrant.

Affiant is aware through training and experience that before, during and/or after the commission crime(s) there is often transfer of evidence between suspect(s), victim(s), witness(es) and/or their environment. This evidence may not be visible to the naked eye.

Affiant is aware people involved in the commission of crime(s) often attempt to conceal, tamper with and/or dispose of evidence, including but not limited to the herein-described item(s), to be seized.

At this time it is unknown if any weapons are within the structure.

Affiant, respectfully requests the issuance of a search warrant regarding the aforementioned location. It is important to document the condition and/or location of items found at the scene and/or their context within the scene. Based on the foregoing information believes there is probable cause that items of evidentiary value may me identified within the home, which could corroborate or refute the statements that have been provided at this time.

Name of Affiant: Det. Joel Cano Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office

Subscribed and sworn to or declared and affirmed to before me in the above­ named county of the State of New Mexico this 22nd day of October, 2021.

Judge, Notary or other officer Authorized to Administer oaths.

Magistrate Judge Official Title

Approved for legal sufficiency and format By: ADA Kent Wahlquist
On: October 22, 2021

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Rust’ First AD And Armorer At Center Of Alec Baldwin Shooting Investigation Hire Lawyers

EXCLUSIVE: A week after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin on the New Mexico set of Rust, two crew members at the center of the police probe have hired a pair of the state’s top criminal defense lawyers. Veteran First Assistant Director David Halls has retained Albuquerque attorney and former Assistant D.A. Lisa Torraco. On only her second feature as an armorer, Hannah Gutierrez is now being represented by ex-Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason Bowles, Deadline has learned. No one has been arrested and no charges have been filed against Halls, Gutierrez or anyone else on the low-budget Western....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Deadline

Actor/Rapper Fetty Wap Arrested By FBI For Alleged Role In Bicoastal Opioid Drug Ring

Actor/rapper Fetty Wap is in jail and faces federal charges of being a part of a bicoastal opioid drug ring based in Long Island, New York, law enforcement said. Fetty Wap, real name William Junior Maxwell, was arrested late Thursday at New York’s Citi Field on a two-count federal indictment, according to reports. The 30-year-old “Trap Queen” recording artist was going to be a part of the three-day Rolling Loud music festival at the New York Mets’ home stadium, but never made it to the stage. Fetty Wap appeared Friday in federal court in Central Islip and was detained after his attorney...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Los Angeles County Sheriff Warns Of “Mass Exodus” Of Employees Because Of Vaccination Mandate

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has warned public safety will be threatened by a “mass exodus” of employees from his department caused by the vaccination mandate. Villanueva previously said he would not enforce the mandate. However, he addressed the issue again on his social media last week. “I have repeatedly stated the dangers to public safety when 20%-30% of my workforce is no longer available to provide service, and those dangers are quickly becoming a reality,” Villanueva wrote. “We are experiencing an increase in unscheduled retirements, worker compensation claims, employees quitting, and a reduction in qualified applicants.” He predicted homicide rates in...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

‘Rust’ Armorer Claims She Has “No Idea Where The Live Rounds Came From” That Killed Halyna Hutchins On Alec Baldwin Film Set

Lawyering up with a former Assistant U.S. Attorney after being called out in public by Santa Fe’s Sheriff, the Rust armorer at the center of the tragedy that saw cinematographer Halyna Hutchins fatally has spoken out for the first time. Disputing tales of after-hours target practice with weapons used for the film, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez’ lawyers also confirmed that two weapons were accidentally discharged on the troubled set of Rust before the tragedy. “Safety is Hannah’s number on priority on set,” said attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence in a statement released late Thursday night. “Ultimately this set would never have been...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
Santa Fe County, NM
Crime & Safety
Deadline

‘Finding Kendrick Johnson’ Review: A Documentary About A Young Man Forgotten By Police, The Media, And America

I want to preface this review by saying I am embarrassed. I was embarrassed for not knowing more about this documentary sooner and embarrassed by the film’s lack of attention from the media. Finding Kendrick Johnson sits at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with five critics’ reviews and no reviews from trades. Was the film not appropriately promoted? Was it ignored on purpose? What happened here? This lack of attention is par for the course for Kendrick and his family. They’ve been dismissed and ignored, much like the documentary of Kendrick’s life and death. Directed by Jason Pollock, Finding Kendrick Johnson...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Airport Flights Grounded By Gun Scare, One Person In Custody

An incident at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday evening resulted in flights being temporarily grounded, and several people were injured in a panicked stampede, according to reports. The incident occurred at or near Terminal 1. Preliminary reports indicate no shots were fired and no weapons were confiscated, but one person has been detained. Two people were injured. Hunreds of passengers were force out onto the tarmac, according to reports. LAX is one of the busiest airports in the nation. “Per police at the scene, there is no threat and no active shooter at LAX. Police have one person in custody and there are no reports of injuries,” the airport’s spokesperson said in an 8 PM update. The FAA reopened the south side of the airfield, but the north side remained closed at 8:30 PM  
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

L.A. County Reports 11 New Covid-19 Deaths And 1,118 New Positive Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 11 new deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, along with 1,118 new positive cases. The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. Today’s tallies bring the County to a total of 26,637 deaths and 1,493,170 positive cases. At the time of reporting, 659 County residents are hospitalized with Covid-19. Covid test results have now been made available to nearly 9,061,000 individuals, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 0.8%. COVID-19 Daily Update:October 31, 2021New Cases: 1,118 (1,493,170 to date)New Deaths: 11 (26,637 to date)Current Hospitalizations:...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Jo-Carroll Dennison Dies: Oldest Living Former Miss America Was 97

Jo-Carroll Dennison, the oldest living Miss America at the time of her death and who held the title in the darkest days of World War II, passed at her home in Idyllwild, Calif. Oct. 18. Her death was confirmed by her son, who did not provide a cause. Dennison won the competition in 1942, giving an energetic performance of the song “Deep in the Heart of Texas” while dressed in a cowgirl outfit. Her talent segment won her the newspaper title of “The Texas Tornado,” and she swept the talent and swimsuit contests on her way to winning the competition. She spent...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Deadline

Alec Baldwin Speaks Out On Halyna Hutchins: “She Was My Friend”

Alec Baldwin chose to stop and speak with photographers today about the Rust shooting tragedy as he drove past them in Vermont while out with his family. It marked the first time he’s commented on camera about the incident. Baldwin and wife Hilaria, who was filming his interaction, pulled over to talk in Manchester, Vermont. In the course of the four-minute conversation with the group, Baldwin claimed Hutchins “was my friend” and said he had dinner with her and the director on the first day of filming. “A woman died,” he said. “She was my friend. She was my friend. The day I arrived...
MANCHESTER, VT
Deadline

‘Rust’ EPs Disavow Responsibility For Troubled Alec Baldwin Movie: “No Involvement With The Physical And Day-To-Day Production”

As the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department continues to probe the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Alec Baldwin Western indie Rust last week, the question being asked is who is financially on the line for this debacle that could spur civil lawsuits preceding or following potential police indictments. A deeper look reveals a loose assemblage of producers and financiers who oversaw a troubled production that allegedly cut a number of corners. It’s often said that success in Hollywood has many fathers, and failures has many orphans. Well, already, two of the Rust EPs are wiping their hands clean of the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Police Union Files Lawsuit Against City Over Vaccination Mandate

The vaccination mandate for city employees was negotiated in bad faith, according to a lawsuit filed by the Los Angeles Police Protective League, the rank and file’s union. The lawsuit claims the city is inappropriately trying to pass on associated costs to officers. The suit ws filed Friday in California Superior Court. The suit also claims the city withheld information about the contractor it hired to test unvaccinated employees for COVID-19. Currently, city policy requires unvaccinated employees to have twice-weekly COVID-19 testing. The employees must pay for those tests by having $65 deducted from their paychecks per test. Religious and medical exemptions which be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

‘Last Night In Soho’ “Achieved What We Wanted,” Says Focus Features: Pros & Cons Of Wide Releasing Arthouse Films – Specialty Box Office

Edgar Wright’s Last Night In Soho is an arthouse film that opened on 3,000 screens — a gamble in a theatrical market where multiplex-goers have been mostly turning out for big-budget, high-octane studio franchises. (Dune, Halloween Kills and No Time To Die took top spots this weekend, a soft one overall where Halloween parties may have dinged October’s stellar recovery.) Except for Downton Abbey, Focus has almost never launched a film on that many screens, period. Pre-Covid, it would surely have have rolled out the 1960s-themed psychological thriller over weeks in a “platform” release starting with arthouses. But the pandemic has...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Santa Fe Sheriff
Deadline

Michael Laughlin, ‘Two-Lane Blacktop’ Producer And ‘Town & Country’ Writer, Dies At 82

Director, producer and screenwriter Michael Laughlin, whose credits include Two-Lane Blacktop, Town & Country and Strange Behavior, died on October 20th at the age of 82. Laughlin succumbed to complications related to Covid-19 and passed in his residence in Honolulu, Hawaii. Michael Stoddard Laughlin was born in 1938 and brought up in Minonk, Illinois. Laughlin played basketball at Stanford University, later graduating from Principia College in 1960. Shortly after, he moved to London where he started his career as a film producer. He worked on projects like The Whispers and 1968’s Joanna directed by Michael Sarne. Laughlin married French actress Leslie Caron during...
HONOLULU, HI
Deadline

George Butler Dies: ‘Pumping Iron’ Filmmaker Was 78

Documentary filmmaker George Butler, best known for his 1977 film Pumping Iron that raised Austrian bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger to Hollywood prominence, died of pneumonia Oct. 21 at home in New Hampshire. He was 78 and his death was confirmed by his son, Desmond Butler, a Washington Post reporter. Butler directed more than 10 films during his four-decade career. He co-directed Pumping Iron with Robert Fiore. The son of a British Army officer, he spent his childhood in Somalia and Jamaica. His final project, Tiger Tiger, is scheduled for next year. The film follows a big cat conservationist into the wilds of India and...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘No Way In Hell’: One Community, Gunpowder & Sky And Mazo Partners To Produce Chase Millsap’s Military Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Budnick’s One Community has optioned Chase Millsap and Charley Dane’s script No Way in Hell, and will produce it for film with Gunpowder & Sky and Mazo Partners. The action thriller is inspired by the real-life experiences of Millsap, who is a veteran of both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army Special Forces. It centers on a Marine Corps vet’s quest to help the Iraqi interpreter who saved his life in combat flee ISIS and find safety for his family, after official channels fail him. No Way in Hell is being produced in association with veteran-led digital publisher and media...
MOVIES
Deadline

Halloween Scares Off Box Office: ‘Dune’ $15M+; ‘My Hero Academia’ $6M+, ‘Last Night In Soho’ & ‘Antlers’ Tie $4M

Sunday AM Writethru after Saturday AM update: The first full Halloween celebration in two years is taking its toll on the domestic box office, a grey cloud which many saw coming, with many trick-or-treating or attending parties last night. Essentially, whenever the holiday falls on a Sunday, it’s poised to gut the weekend as everyone celebrates on Saturday. On the bright side, Comscore is reporting that October rang up the best month to date during the pandemic with $638M, beating July’s $583.8M. And, yes, we can blame HBO Max, too, when it comes to Legendary/Warner Bros.’ expected -62% decline for Dune,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Rust
Deadline

Camille Saviola Dies: ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’, Broadway Actor Was 71

Camille Saviola, whose many stage and TV roles included the Bajoran religious leader Kai Opaka in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, the mother of the hapless Turtle in Entourage and characters in Nine and Chicago on Broadway, died yesterday. She was 71. Her death was reported on the Star Trek website WarpFactorTrek.com, and in social media posts by friends. Additional details were not immediately available. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Longtime friend and actor Harvey Fierstein tweeted: “She was a friend for 40 years who could always be counted on for a laugh, a shoulder or a...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Kal Penn Comes Out, Reveals Engagement To 11-Year Partner

Kal Penn announced his engagement to Josh, his partner of 11 years, in his new book You Can’t Be Serious. The former White House staff member confirmed his relationship in an interview with People on Sunday and gave his reasons for keeping mum all these years. “I’ve always been very public with everybody I’ve personally interacted with. Whether it’s somebody that I meet at a bar, if Josh and I are out or we’re talking to friends,” Penn said. “I’m really excited to share our relationship with readers. But Josh, my partner, my parents, and my brother, four people who I’m closest...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Peter Bart: Fatal ‘Rust’ Shooting A Sad Epitaph For The Decline And Fall Of The Indie

To the public, Alec Baldwin’s Colt .45 stands as a symbol of perhaps criminal incompetence, but to insiders it also represents a pathetic epitaph to that mythic genre, the “indie” movie. The indie Western already was in dire straits because of lack of funding and distribution until Baldwin came along as both star and producer of Rust – a sort of Dennis Hopper of the 2020s. The film was under-budgeted at $7 million on a 21-day shooting schedule. Its crew was rebellious, inexperienced and seemingly oblivious to the protocols governing movie weaponry. Besides all this, no one seemed to be running the show...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dave Chappelle Controversy Now Sees Netflix Hit With “Unfair Labor Charge” By Fired & Suspended Staffers

The blast radius from the controversy over Dave Chappelle’s repeated remarks about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities in his Netflix special The Closer has now extended further as the National Labor Relations Board is reviewing bruising charges of “unfair labor practices” against the streamer. Naming co-CEO Ted Sarandos as the “employer representative,” fired Netflix program manager B. Pagels-Minor and suspended senior software engineer Terra Field filed paperwork with the federal agency on October 27 over the “false and pretextual reasons” and “retaliation” leveled against them respectively. “Netflix engaged in the above activity to quell employees from speaking up about working conditions including,...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy