Missing United Airlines executive found dead

DUARTE (CBSLA) – A missing 30-year-old woman who had last been seen in Duarte has been found in a hospital, authorities announced tonight. Ca’Shawn Ashley Sims, who also goes by the nickname “Cookie,” had last been seen on Sept. 8 in the 2100 block of Broach Avenue, near the border with Irwindale, and was reported missing on Wednesday. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced Thursday night that Sims had been found in a hospital. She was described as being in good condition, and there was no suspicion of foul play. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

DUARTE, CA ・ 24 DAYS AGO