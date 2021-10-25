CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Missing United Airlines executive found dead

By Shirenna
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA United Airlines executive who was reported missing about a year ago has been found dead in a forest near Chicago. The body of 50-year-old Jacob Cefolia was discovered by contractors in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve on Friday....

People

United Exec Jake Cefolia, Recently Found Dead in Woods, Was Under Criminal Investigation When He Vanished

Ed note: On Sunday, authorities in Illinois announced they had identified the remains of United Airlines Executive Jake Cefolia, who was reported missing in August 2020. According to a press release issued Sunday, Cefolia's remains were found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in Lemont, Ill., about 25 miles outside of Chicago. Though his cause and manner of death are still under investigation, DuPage Forest Preserve Police Chief David Pederson said Cefolia was found hanging by a belt from a tree, adding there were no signs of foul play.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Body Found In Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve In Darien Confirmed To Be Missing United Airlines Executive Jacob Cefolia

DARIEN, Ill. (CBS) — A body found in the Waterfall Glen Forest Preserve in west suburban Darien has been confirmed to be that of missing United Airlines executive Jacob Cefolia. Cefolia had been missing for more than a year. The DuPage County Forest Preserve District police said Sunday that a forensic odonatologist examined dental records and positively identified the body as Cefolia’s. The body was found on Friday. DuPage County Forest Preserve Chief David Pederson said there were no signs of foul play, and an investigation continues. Cefolia was a senior vice president of worldwide sales for United Airlines. United said Cefolia had last...
DARIEN, IL
Public Safety
United Airlines
Pantagraph

Remains of United executive found at suburban Chicago forest

DARIEN — An autopsy has confirmed that human remains found at a suburban Chicago nature preserve are of a United Airlines executive reported missing more than a year ago, officials said Sunday. Investigators used dental records to confirm the identity of 50-year-old Jacob Cefolia of Elmhurst, according to the DuPage...
DARIEN, IL
