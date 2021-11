The Del Monte produce company has announced that it will be raising costs on certain products in response to "unprecedented market conditions" and "inflationary pressures." "Despite our efforts to mitigate these increasing costs within our supply chain, they are simply too great to absorb," the company’s Chairman and CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh said in a press release. "The unparalleled costs have been persistent and show no signs of regulating."

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO