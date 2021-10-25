CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

One dead after shooting at Madison gas station

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qtw1c_0ccFYRZt00

MADISON, Ala. – One person died from their injuries after a shooting at a Madison gas station Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Chief, John Gandy, one person was shot at the Sunoco gas station on Sullivan Street and taken to the hospital.

Madison Police said the victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

Gandy also said the shooter was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the shooter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Madison, AL
Crime & Safety
Madison, AL
Sports
City
Madison, AL
WHNT News 19

‘A stupid decision’: Wells family releases statement after father of Summer Wells arrested on DUI charge

UPDATE: Hawkins County Jail officials told News Channel 11 that Donald Wells is no longer in custody when asked if he had been released on bail. No arraignment dates or arrest reports have been released. According to Hawkins County record-keeping app Mobile Patrol, Wells was released at 7:34 a.m. on Oct. 31. HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

3K+
Followers
998
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy