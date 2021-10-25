One dead after shooting at Madison gas station

MADISON, Ala. – One person died from their injuries after a shooting at a Madison gas station Monday afternoon.

According to the Madison Police Chief, John Gandy, one person was shot at the Sunoco gas station on Sullivan Street and taken to the hospital.

Madison Police said the victim died from their injuries at the hospital.

Gandy also said the shooter was taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim or the shooter.

