Restaurants

Burgers to Spark added interest in Scissortail Park starting Tuesday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome Tuesday, burger-lovers will have one more top-tier option to consider for lunch and dinner choices as Spark opens at the northern foot of Scissortail Park. Featuring a simple arsenal of burgers, fries and frozen treats with drinks for mom and dad, Spark aims to become the gateway to good times...

