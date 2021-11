When it comes to alternative milks, despite the rise of newcomers (banana milk, anyone?), almond milk continues to be among the most popular. And with good reason: It offers several nutritional benefits, including being high in protein, vitamin E, and healthy fats. Plus, it goes great with so many things—overnight oats, cereal, and pumpkin spice lattes, to name a few—making it a staple that’s great to always have on hand. But if you like us have ever wondered: Does almond milk go bad? Good news: We speed-dialed registered dietician Brittany Modell, RD, for the answer. Oh, and she also shared some tips on how to check whether your almond milk has gone bad if you’re a little iffy.

