J Balvín apologizes for music video depicting Black women as dogs

Colombian pop star J Balvín is apologizing for the controversial music video for his song “Perra” that was labeled “racist” and “misogynistic” toward Black women, USA Today reported.

"I want to say sorry to whomever felt offended, especially to the Black women community," Balvín said in a series of videos posted to Instagram on Sunday, translated from Spanish. "That's not who I am. I have always expressed tolerance, love and inclusivity."

The music video for “Perra” featuring Dominican rapper Tokishca depicts her and other people of her color as animals, with Balvín seen in the music video walking two Black women on leashes.

Tokishca is also seen in a dog house on all fours, being fed fried chicken and cereal in a dog bowl.

“Perra,” which translates to "dog" in English, is commonly used as a derogatory term for women in Spanish.

Balvín said he included Tokishca in the music video because he likes to support new artists, describing her as “a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women,” USA Today reported.

In a joint statement, Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramírez and Presidential Council for Women's Equality Gheidy Gallo Santos condemned Balvín’s video.

"The artist uses images of women and people (of) Afro-descendants … who are presented with dog ears," the statement said, translated from Spanish. "While walking, the singer carries two women Afro-descendants tied with neck chains and crawling on the floor like animals or slaves.”

"As if this were not enough, the lyrics of the song … violate the rights of women comparing them to an animal that must be dominated and mistreated," they added.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Balvín’s official music video was removed by YouTube on Oct. 17 after being originally released on the platform a month earlier. However, versions of the video could still be seen on YouTube on Monday.

Balvín said he removed the video out of respect to those he offended, USA Today noted.