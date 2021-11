Genesis have announced the the European leg of The Last Domino? Tour. Having recently postponed UK and Ireland shows due to "postive COVID-19 tests within the band," the veteran rockers have now revealed they will perform at arenas in Berlin, Hannover, Cologne, Paris and Amsterdam between March 7 and 21. Tickets go on sale at 10am CET on October 29.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO