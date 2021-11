As you stroll down Orange Avenue on a Friday night you realize that something has been missing from our landscape for way too long. Welcome back, Coronado Village Theater!. Walking up to the theater brought back distant memories of summers gone by with lines at the box office window, and patrons bikes parked next to the theater enjoying a night at the movies. The staff is now standing out front in freshly pressed white shirts and ties saying hello with a giant smile and welcoming everyone back. As you enter, you feel as though you have truly stepped back in time and been awarded entry to an escape room you have missed more than you realized.

CORONADO, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO