Albany County, NY

Capital Region officials urge precautions as local COVID cases rise

By WAMC Northeast Public Radio
wamc.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlbany County Executive Dan McCoy hosted his first live COVID briefing in seven weeks on Monday morning, with local cases on the rise. McCoy says COVID numbers "have taken a turn for the worse" and Albany County is heading into a fifth coronavirus wave. The Democrat thinks part of the problem...

www.wamc.org

NEWS10 ABC

Practicing COVID precautions on Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) — Experts say this Halloween is safe for kids to trick or treat. But at Bassett Healthcare in the Mohawk Valley, they’re stressing the importance of continued COVID precautions. “For COVID safety during Halloween the most important thing to think is outside so outdoor activities are inherently safer than indoor ones,” said […]
UTICA, NY
Paso Robles Daily News

Health officials report four more COVID-19 deaths

– The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department today announced that four community members, who ranged in age from their 70s to 90s, have died from COVID-19. This brings the total number of community members who have died from COVID-19 to 343. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of these four community members whose lives were so sadly cut short by COVID-19,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 472 New Coronavirus Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 472 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. There have been 8,869 total hospitalizations and 131,892 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,310. This is the COVID-19 Update for Oct. 29, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 472 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 283 are confirmed cases and 189 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/8PuufoHtIS — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) October 29, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
heraldcourier.com

Region's COVID rate, cases continue to diminish

Newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 are diminishing at a much faster rate across this region than hospitalizations of the most seriously afflicted. The Tennessee Department of Health reported a 46.2% decline in new cases across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties during the past week compared to the week prior. There were 746 new cases diagnosed in Northeast Tennessee during the period, down from over 1,450 the week before.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
kingstonthisweek.com

Four new COVID cases locally

COVID-19 has reared its ugly head again in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark, as the health unit reported four new virus cases on Thursday. But two people recovered from COVID at the same time to keep the number of active cases to a relatively low seven. Two of the new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTOP

With breakthrough COVID-19 cases on the rise, Md. urges boosters

The number of people coming down with COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated against the coronavirus is on the rise in Maryland. Overall, 30.3% of cases over the past month are “breakthrough cases” compared to just 5.9% in May. So what’s going on?. Health officials in Maryland point to evidence of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
springvillejournal.com

COVID-19 data decreasing regionally, locally this week

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the United States has reached 45,316,210 as of Oct. 25, 2021. There were 10,629 covid-related deaths this past week, which is a decrease from the previous week’s reports. The majority of the data for regional and local data is also seeing decreases in fatalities and positive cases.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
calcoasttimes.com

SLO County coronavirus cases and hospitalizations up slightly

For the second week in a row, San Luis Obispo County reported a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases, according to an Oct. 26 health department update. Over the past four days, newly reported cases increased from a daily average of 37 on Oct. 22 to 42 on Oct. 26. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus increased 45%, with 16 currently hospitalized, four in intensive care.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
altamontenterprise.com

Week LXXXV: County officials urge vaccination as COVID cases remain high

ALBANY COUNTY — Since peaking at the start of September, the number of daily new COVID-19 cases this week continued to decline nationwide but in Albany County on Monday officials held their first press briefing since Sept. 3 to sound the alarm on increasing local rates of infection, hospitalization, and deaths as cold weather and the holiday season approach.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
carolinacoastonline.com

Health officials report 102 active COVID cases Wednesday in Carteret, urge eligible residents to receive booster vaccines

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials reported a slight uptick in the number of active COVID-19 cases with 102 as of Wednesday afternoon. That compares to 100 active cases reported Tuesday, according to the County Health Department’s daily COVID-19 update. There were 13 new cases reported Wednesday for 8,429 total cases confirmed since March 2020.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Modesto Bee

COVID cases rise again in Stanislaus County. Officials hear more from vaccine skeptics

Stanislaus County’s top executive said Tuesday that COVID vaccination status is not and won’t be a requirement for people to access county services. County Chief Executive Officer Jody Hayes said he made the statement at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting because information from the state on vaccination mandates can be confusing for the public.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
outerbanksvoice.com

COVID cases and positive tests rise in Dare County

In its weekly update released on Oct. 26, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported an increase in both new COVID-19 cases and in the percentage of positive COVID-19 test results in the past week. For the week of Oct. 18-24, there were 130 new COVID...
DARE COUNTY, NC

