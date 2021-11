County election officials are urging Iowa voters to return their absentee ballots for next Tuesday’s election quickly. Adams County Auditor, Becky Bissell says changes by the Iowa Legislature now require your ballot to be received by your county auditor on Election Day to be counted. “So now we have what we refer to as like a drop dead date. So it has to be in the auditor’s office by 8 p-m on Election Day,” Bissell says.

ELECTIONS ・ 4 DAYS AGO