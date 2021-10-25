CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angry man slaps Iranian governor onstage during speech: Video

By Matthew Miller
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0az5R4_0ccFTpSa00


A man got past security and slapped an Iranian provincial governor.

A man approached Brig. Gen. Abedin Khorram on a stage where he was addressing an audience then slapped him before authorities took him away, footage showed.


NATO PANS RUSSIAN COMPLAINTS AFTER LAVROV SHUTTERS DIPLOMATIC OFFICES

Khorram recently took the post of governor of the country's East Azerbaijan province. He previously served in Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Times of Israel reported .

He was reportedly appointed by a parliament under the government of President Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I do not know him, of course, but you should that, although I did not want to say it, when I was in Syria, I would get whipped by the enemy 10 times a day and would be beaten up,” Khorram said when he returned to the stage after the slap. “More than 10 times, they would hold an armed gun to my head.”

He will forgive the man for slapping him, he said.

The attack was due to personal reasons, and the slapper was described as a member of the Revolutionary Guard’s Ashoura Corps, which Khorram had previously overseen, Iran's IRNA news agency reported.

#East Azerbaijan Province#Nato#Iranian#Lavrov#Revolutionary Guard Corps#The Times Of Israel#The Revolutionary Guard#Ashoura Corps#Irna News Agency#Washington Examiner
