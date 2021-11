Republican leaders in the Wisconsin Senate are using the results of an audit released Friday by the Legislative Audit Bureau as the impetus for opening yet another investigation into the 2020 presidential election. The audit report found that the election was conducted safely and securely in Wisconsin but made some recommendations to the Wisconsin Elections […] The post Senate Republicans use audit report as basis for yet another election investigation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.

