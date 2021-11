Shin Megami Tensei V is three weeks from release, and Atlus has shared a new trailer that shows what we can expect from its day-one DLC, including the SMT III Demi-fiend. The first Shin Megami Tensei V day-one DLC is called “Return of the True Demon,” which adds the Demi-fiend from Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne and other demons. It will be available for $9.99, and it appears to be the only way to get Demi-fiend on your squad. The next one is “A Goddess in Training,” which adds Artemis for $4.99. Then we have “The Rage of a Queen,” which adds Cleopatra for $4.99. Lastly, “The Doctor’s Last Wish” adds Mephisto for $4.99.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO