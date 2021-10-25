CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Former Dowling’s Tavern demolished

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b9cT6_0ccFSaDS00

A West Erie bar that has been around for decades is no more, but we don’t know what if anything is being planned for the busy property.

Late last week the bulldozer paid a visit to the former Dowling’s Tavern at West 12th and Cascade Street.

Knocking down the building would make room for the new development along a busy West 12th Street.

Erie Strayer strike enters fourth week

The city’s code enforcement officer however said that there has been no paperwork yet for what could be going into the property.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 4

Related
YourErie

New café opens at Erie Bank Sports Park

A new café opens at Erie Bank Sports Park. Lumi Cafe is centered around healthy meals for athletes. The idea is to give athletes or kids in sports a healthier option after they complete their sporting events at the park. The owner of Erie Bank Sports Park said that this is the second café they […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Bank Sports Park holds Reptile Expo

The Reptile Expo was held at the Erie Bank Sports Park earlier on October 31st with the theme of Halloween. The vendors at the event decorated their stations in a Halloween theme and even handed out candy. The expo opened at 9 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. Admission was $6, but children ages four […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Meadville holds 54th annual Halloween parade

The 54th annual Halloween parade in Meadville took place on October 30th. The team from JET 24 Action News took part in this parade. People got the chance to see some of their favorites including Lou Baxter, Tom Atkins, Sean Lafferty, and David Belmondo just to name a few. The theme of the parade this […]
MEADVILLE, PA
YourErie

Westwood Racquet Club hosts pickleball tournament

Pickleball is one sport that is quickly gaining popularity. A pickleball tournament was held in Erie on October 30th at the Westwood Racquet Club on Zuck Road. Twenty Eight teams from Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York competed in this tournament as well as a women’s team that played later in the evening. The president of […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Lifestyle
Erie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Erie, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Suspects in robbery involving Saint Vincent employee identified

It has been confirmed by Erie City Police that the two suspects in the attempted robbery of a Saint Vincent employee have been identified. The suspects have been identified as Jeremy Nenez age 21, and Hernan Hernzndez age 40. The attempted robbery took place on October 30th at 5:30 a.m. in the Saint Vincent Hospital […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Neighborhood in Summit Township throws Halloween parade

October 31st is Halloween and one neighborhood in Summit Township has been preparing all month for a special celebration. The neighborhood in Townhall Village held a parade as a way to spend time together. The spooky day of Halloween is finally here. People in Townhall Village Community put on a parade. “Last year it started […]
POLITICS
YourErie

New winery opens in Girard at historic Battles Bank location

A retired couple comes full circle as they opened their business in Girard where their life together began. According to the Hagen History Center, the building once housed a historic depression-era bank. Now, the new owners have renovated the place into a winery. The historic Battles Bank building is offering a new legacy to the […]
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

Asbury Woods removing dead and dying trees

Asbury Woods is preparing to cut 82 dead and dying ash trees along the boardwalk on the west side of Asbury Road.  Hundreds of ash trees on the property have been infected with the emerald ash borer, an invasive bark beetle that was first introduced to the U.S. in 2002 and arrived in Pennsylvania by […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#Food Drink#Fox#Daily News#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

House fire breaks out near W. 9th & Walnut Streets

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A fire broke out in a first floor apartment in a home near West 9th & Walnut Streets Friday morning, causing the roads near the area to be closed to traffic. According to Erie County 911, calls went out around 9 a.m. Friday morning for a house fire in the 500 […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Watch: Maintenance continues on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland. Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship. In this week’s update, you can see some planking that has been removed on the ship. You […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

$120,000 project underway at Six Mile Creek to stop erosion

Work is underway to stop the erosion that is damaging a Harborcreek Township Park. The $120,000 project is designed to stabilize the banks of Six Mile Creek. A concrete block retaining wall with armoring is being built on the south side of the creek as it cuts through Whitford Park. Township officials say ongoing erosion […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

City of Erie appoints new ARP Project Manager

The Schember Administration’s new American Rescue Plan (ARP) Project Manager has many responsibilities to hold for the next four to five years. The new ARP Project Manager, Jackie Spry, will ensure the City of Erie closely follows the strict U.S. Treasury Federal Guidelines. Spry mentions those guidelines and regulations will entail eligibility on what kind […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

1K+
Followers
995
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy