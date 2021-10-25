CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Citrus County, FL

Citrus County Sheriff: Make Sure Your Children Know Whose Door They’re Knocking On

By Local News Desk
 6 days ago
CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – The excitement builds when costumed trick-or-treaters hit the streets going door to door for their Halloween goodies.

Either a goblin, a ghost or a ghoul, a hero, a princess, or just dressed cool, there are always dangers on Halloween. Halloween is consistently one of the top three days for pedestrian injuries/fatalities, and children are four times more likely to be struck by a motor vehicle on Halloween than any other day of the year.

One of the easiest ways to increase everyone’s safety is by being alert and aware of all your surroundings.

“Our deputies will be in high-pedestrian areas to ensure everyone is practicing safety. Please increase the visibility of yourself and your trick-or-treaters,” said CCSO in a statement.

“Bright costumes, glow sticks, and flashlights are some easy ways to make sure others can clearly see you. We will be handing out fun, high-visibility safety gear this Halloween, continuing our efforts in keeping Citrus County safe,” said CCSO.

Trick-Or-Treaters:

  • Stay on sidewalks when available and make sure you see vehicles and they see you.
  • Always look and listen for cars before crossing the street. Be alert to your surroundings.
  • Cellphone down and your head up! Trick-or-treat in groups and have an adult present.
  • Wait until an adult or parent checks your treats before you eat.
  • They get first choice from what we are told.

Motorists:

  • Slow down, be patient, and obey all traffic signs/signals in residential neighborhoods.
  • Slower speeds allow for a greater reaction time.
  • Always watch out for children and expect the unexpected.

“Parents, please make sure your children know whose door they’re knocking on! Download our free CCSO app to check where sexual predators live and keep your kids safe,” said Sheriff Prendergast. “We want everyone to enjoy their Halloween, so follow these simple tips: be seen, be alert, and drive slow. We wish you a safe and Happy Halloween!”

We hope you find these tips helpful and choose to use them on Halloween night so you can have a safe, fun holiday with family and friends.

Comments / 8

David Meyer
6d ago

Wish they required them to post a sign in their front yard.

Reply
13
