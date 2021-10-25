CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon signs deal with British spy agencies to boost use of AI for espionage -FT

 6 days ago
(Reuters) -Britain's spy agencies have given a contract to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host classified material in a deal aimed at boosting the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for espionage, the Financial Times reported here on Monday.

Britain’s GCHQ spy agency championed the procurement of a high-security cloud system and it will be used by sister services MI5 and MI6, as well as other government departments such as the Ministry of Defence during joint operations, the report added.

The agreement was signed this year with AWS, Amazon.com Inc’s cloud service unit, and the data of all the agencies will be held in Britain, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

GCHQ said it would not comment on reports about its relationships with tech suppliers. AWS declined to comment on the report.

In February, Britain’s cyber spies at the GCHQ eavesdropping agency said they had fully embraced artificial intelligence to uncover patterns in vast amounts of global data to counter hostile disinformation and snare child abusers.

GCHQ has been using basic forms of AI such as translation technology for years but is now stepping up its use, partly in response to the use of AI by hostile states and partly due to the data explosion that makes it effective.

Earlier on Monday, GCHQ Director Jeremy Fleming told a conference the number of ransomware attacks had doubled across the UK in 2021, compared with last year, according to the FT here.

Related
cuereport.com

UK's spy agencies select Amazon's AWS to host their classified data

The Great Britain's intelligence agencies have reportedly reached an agreement with Amazon, the American multinational tech giant, to use the firm's cloud computing services to host sensitive information. According to reliable reports, the partnership intends to increase the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics in espionage. UK’s intelligence,...
BUSINESS
techxplore.com

UK spy chiefs seal cloud data deal with Amazon: FT

UK intelligence agencies have entrusted classified data to Amazon's cloud computing arm AWS in a deal designed to vastly speed up their espionage capabilities, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. The secret contract was signed this year and experts estimate its value at £500 million ($690 million) to £1 billion,...
BUSINESS
industryglobalnews24.com

Amazon Web Services sign a deal with UK, to host their classified information

Britain's spy agencies have asked Amazon Web Services to host classified material in a deal, this deal is aiming to enhance the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence. Highlights. UK has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services. Britain’s spy agencies M15 and M16 will be using these services.
TECHNOLOGY
Daily Mail

Spy agencies are blasted over deal to store nation's secrets on Amazon's cloud: Government faces backlash over sovereignty and number of contracts with tech giant

A senior MP today slammed a deal to entrust Britain's spy secrets to Amazon's cloud service, saying it raised 'security concerns' and was yet another 'shocking' example of tax-avoiding companies being handed UK government contracts. GCHQ led moves to sign up to the secure system, which will also be used...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

AWS wins deal to store UK spy agencies' work, brings AI to the table

Intelligence agency GCHQ has signed a deal with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host classified material and boost the use of artificial intelligence for espionage purposes. Although the procurement of cloud infrastructure from AWS was signed off by GCHQ, it will also be used by sister spy services MI5 and MI6, and the Ministry of Defence during joint operations, according to the Financial Times.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

AWS signs major deal with UK spy agencies

GHCQ, the UK’s cybersecurity agency, has awarded a cloud computing contract to Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its classified material, according to reports. First shared by the Financial Times, the deal is estimated by industry experts to be worth £500 to £1 billion over the next decade, and will reportedly boost the use of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) for the UK's intelligence establishment.
BUSINESS
The Jewish Press

Mossad Amazons Comprise 40% of Israel’s International Spy Agency

Turkish media reported Thursday (Oct. 21) that 15 Mossad agents were arrested last month in the country. No information was released on their gender, or identities. The agents were arrested in four provinces and were reportedly placed into five separate cells of three people each. Were there any women among...
MIDDLE EAST
