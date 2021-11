Vinath Oudomsine of Dublin, Georgia has been charged with one count of wire fraud, per The Telegraph, “after the government said he lied about how many employees he had and the revenue his business generated in an application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan” during the pandemic. The Small Business Administration had granted Oudomsine an $85,000 loan in August 2020 based on information he had provided for economic relief from COVID, but this past January, Oudomsine spent $57,789 of the funds to purchase an unspecified Pokémon card. Traditionally, when your business is hurting, you don’t spend $57,789 on a Pokémon card.

