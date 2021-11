WASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced $25 million in federal grants are being allocated for emergency services critical to the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. “While Oregon continues its recovery from the pandemic, we cannot ignore the effects of COVID-19 on emergency personnel and their ability to provide aid and administer tests when needed,” said Merkley. “I am pleased that Oregon will receive federal funding to sustain critical protective measures against disasters, provide medical treatment to COVID–19 patients, and ensure our agencies are equipped to better serve Oregonians during ongoing emergencies.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO