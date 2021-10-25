Check Out This Behind-The-Scenes Look Into How Dying Light Was Ported To Switch

Dying Light is an amazing game. We all know it by this point. It’s been out on other platforms for years now, and had an incredibly long DLC trail as well. Its sequel is well on the way, development hell issues aside. Yet, like so many other games, a Nintendo Switch port comes in to bring a game back for an encore. An old game, sure, but handheld has been a common theme for Switch third-party games since the console’s launch, and it’s unarguably been working for it. However, not every port is made equal. It’s almost become a challenge to get the most technically impressive game playable on the Switch, and there have been some intriguing feats. And Dying Light Platinum Edition is now one of the most impressive.

