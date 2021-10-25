CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie Strayer strike enters fourth week

By Scott Bremner
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4REoE1_0ccFPwUp00

Striking Erie Strayer workers are now beginning their fourth week of a work stoppage and they say that they will continue to strike until they get a fair contract.

The Union Ironworkers make equipment for the concrete industry.

They say that they are striking over the company’s dental plan, wages, and the current attendance requirements.

They also said that they are resolved to stay out as long as they have to.

“The men are lock step. They’re solid, they are determined not to go back until they get a decent contract. So yeah absolutely,” said Tracy Cutright, Ironworkers Local 851.

WATCH: Seneca High’s special project spells out ‘Drug-Free’

The two sides are planning another negotiating session on Tuesday morning.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 3

Related
YourErie

Watch: Maintenance continues on U.S. Brig Niagara

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — Maintenance continues on the U.S. Brig Niagara at the Great Lakes Shipyard in Cleveland. Every Friday, the ship’s Captain and Carpenter will update the public on the progress of the maintenance being done to the ship. In this week’s update, you can see some planking that has been removed on the ship. You […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coronavirus: Erie County reports 147 new cases of COVID-19

The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19 as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 27. This brings the cumulative total in the county since March 2020 to 29,432 with 538 total deaths reported in NEDSS. Health educators can answer questions about COVID-19 vaccines at an information table on Saturday from […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

Second session of classes underway at Erie County Community College

Students are starting their second session at the Erie County Community College with more class offerings at several campus locations. Earlier this month, the second session of class began at the Erie County Community College. The first session began in September with the Saint Benedict Education Center as the main location. About a dozen new […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Erie appoints new ARP Project Manager

The Schember Administration’s new American Rescue Plan (ARP) Project Manager has many responsibilities to hold for the next four to five years. The new ARP Project Manager, Jackie Spry, will ensure the City of Erie closely follows the strict U.S. Treasury Federal Guidelines. Spry mentions those guidelines and regulations will entail eligibility on what kind […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

1K+
Followers
995
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy