Erie Strayer strike enters fourth week

Striking Erie Strayer workers are now beginning their fourth week of a work stoppage and they say that they will continue to strike until they get a fair contract.

The Union Ironworkers make equipment for the concrete industry.

They say that they are striking over the company’s dental plan, wages, and the current attendance requirements.

They also said that they are resolved to stay out as long as they have to.

“The men are lock step. They’re solid, they are determined not to go back until they get a decent contract. So yeah absolutely,” said Tracy Cutright, Ironworkers Local 851.

The two sides are planning another negotiating session on Tuesday morning.

