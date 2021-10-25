Review: Mr. Black Barrel Aged Coffee Liqueur, a Whistlepig Collaboration

Last year, we gave you a comprehensive rundown on the core Daviess County whiskey portfolio, an impressive collection of straight bourbons from Lux Row Distillers (now owned by MGP, for those keeping tabs on those kinds of things). Last month, Daviess County added to the lineup with this limited edition, another finished expression dubbed Double Barrel which is a deliberate reference to both the way this whiskey is made and the type of firearm one might use to hunt waterfowl. It was created in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit dedicated to the conservation of wetland habitats. Lux Row Master Distiller John Rempe, a longtime member of the organization, finished the standard, four-grain Daviess County bourbon in a fresh Missouri white oak barrel with #2 char and toasted heads. This “double barrel” technique isn’t new to the bourbon world, and with that much barrel influence, it’s often hard to get right. Let’s see if Rempe was able to pull it off.

DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO