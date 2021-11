AKRON, Ohio — Stanley Ford, the man convicted of killing nine people in two separate Akron arsons, will spend the rest of his life in prison. Summit County Judge Christine Croce sentenced Tuesday to nine consecutive life sentences plus 21 years for an attempted murder charge. A jury earlier this month found Ford guilty of all counts of aggravated murder and later recommended sentencing him to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ford had been facing the death penalty, but jurors could not reach a unanimous decision on whether to execute him.

AKRON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO