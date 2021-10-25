Homeless man accused of killing another who helped others

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A homeless Georgia man is accused of killing another homeless man known for the help he gave others without homes.

Dexter Barnard Pulliam, 51, of Gainesville, was charged last week with felony malice murder of 66-year-old Leon Hines, also of Gainesville, news outlets reported.

Some people called Hines “The Mayor of Queen City” because he did so much to help others who were on the street, the Gainesville Times reported. Gainesville police said he was found unconscious Oct. 18 between railroad tracks near a crossing. He died on the scene.

An autopsy Thursday found that Hines’ death was a homicide, and crime scene analysis and numerous interviews led to Pulliam’s arrest, police said.

Investigators believed the two lived at the same encampment and knew each other, news outlets reported.

Christen Lott Hunte, who has been doing street outreach among homeless people since February, told the Gainesville Times that Hines had been homeless for about 20 years.

“He kind of looks out for everyone. … Any time one of the homeless goes missing or we don’t know where they are, we can usually go to him,” she said.