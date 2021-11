The Hunt A Killer series of mystery experiences has delivered true crime enthusiasts a number of different compelling investigations, with their latest, "The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge," being developed with Agatha Christie Limited to capture the spirit of one of the most beloved mystery writers in history. While other investigations from Hunt A Killer are delivered straight to your home on a monthly basis, allowing you to stretch out the mystery over an extended period of time, "The Mystery of Hunter's Lodge" is an all-encompassing narrative, which comes as a standard retail version for $99.99 (Amazon) and also a Collector's Edition for $189.99, both of which are available for pre-order now.

