CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Legislators ask Fauci for answers on ‘cruel’ puppy experiments

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qDDfR_0ccFN9YZ00

Editor’s note : an earlier version of this story did not clearly state who conducted the alleged experiments.

Lawmakers are requesting information from Dr. Fauci about alleged experiments on beagle puppies.

Nonprofit organization the White Coat Waste Project said a lab in Tunisia, North Africa was infecting dozens of beagles with disease-causing parasites to test an experimental drug on them.

“Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles and lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive,” White Coat Waste told The Hill’s Changing America. “They also locked beagles alone in cages in the desert overnight for nine consecutive nights to use them as bait to attract infectious sand flies.”

Changing America reports that according to the White Coat Waste Project, the FDA does not require drugs to be tested on dogs, and the nonprofit wants to know why such testing was needed.

White Coat Waste Project claims that 44 beagle puppies were used in the Tunisia laboratory, and that some of the dogs had their vocal cords removed.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), wrote a letter to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) saying the cordectomies are “cruel” and a “reprehensible misuse of taxpayer funds.” Bipartisan members of the House, though the majority are Republican, have signed that letter asking Fauci for an explaination.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
undark.org

Sparring Over Fauci Turns to Puppies

Right-wing political backlash against national infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci intensified this week over an unexpected issue: beagle puppies. The dispute was sparked last Friday by a letter to Fauci from a bipartisan group of 24 legislators. The lawmakers criticized the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci runs, for commissioning “costly, cruel, and unnecessary taxpayer-funded experiments” on around 40 dogs. Within days, the issue had heated coverage on the celebrity gossip site TMZ, attention from right-leaning press outlets (as well as on The Washington Post opinion page), and comment from prominent Republican lawmakers, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who asked why Fauci still has a job after the beagle incident and other perceived transgressions.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Fauci under fire by beagle organization over alleged puppy experiments

Dr. Anthony Fauci should face charges if his National Institutes of Health division continues to fund a lab in Tunisia that allegedly tortures and kills dozens of beagle puppies for twisted scientific experiments, a rescue organization said. In a letter Wednesday to Fauci, the Beagle Freedom Project demanded that he...
ANIMALS
MedPage Today

Fauci Blasted Over Puppy Research Claims

Critics of Anthony Fauci, MD, have added yet more fuel to their fire this week -- this time, in the form of a report from a conservative-led animal-rights group alleging that he oversaw the use of NIH funding for research that subjected beagle puppies to cruel treatment. A bipartisan group...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Mace
WCBD Count on 2

Rep. Nancy Mace, lawmakers demand answers about taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies

WASHINGTON (WCBD) – U.S. Representative Nancy Mace is leading a group of 23 other bipartisan congressional leaders in demanding answers about money that was spent on puppy experimentation. A letter addressed to Dr. Antony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, notes “grave concern” over reports of what lawmakers say are […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puppies#Weather#Nih#House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Pets
The Intercept

House Coronavirus Committee Launches Investigation Into Organizations Pushing Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin

On Friday, Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., chair of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, announced an investigation into the right-wing, anti-science propaganda group America’s Frontline Doctors and telemedicine provider SpeakWithAnMD.com following an Intercept investigation. Clyburn called the two organizations “predatory actors” that have been “touting misinformation and using it to market disproven and potentially hazardous coronavirus treatments” such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Joe Biden Will Let World Leaders Know He Wants To Spend a Lot of Money on Climate Change

World leaders are gathering to discuss climate change at a United Nations summit, just as President Joe Biden tries to get his own spendy domestic environmental agenda over the finish line. This week, the U.N.'s 26th Climate Change Conference will be held in Glasgow, Scotland, where world leaders will discuss their plans for meeting the emissions reduction targets set out in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
My Country 95.5

America’s Most Armed Man Lives In Colorado With Over 4,000 Weapons

He's known as 'America's Most Armed Man' and he lives right here in Colorado. It may not be official, but Mel Bernstein proudly wears the title of being the most armed man in the country with more than 4,000 weapons. According to the report from ABC News, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives does not have the data to confirm if this is, in fact, the biggest cache of firearms in the United States, but it's difficult to imagine anyone having more.
COLORADO STATE
healthing.ca

COVID-19 could be endemic soon. What will that mean?

Expect to hear the word “endemic” a lot more in the coming months as COVID-19 moves from a pandemic to something that is always lurking in the background. Endemic COVID-19 will be back to normal — kind of. “It will be part of our lives. But the goal will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

6K+
Followers
747
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy