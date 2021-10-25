CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Eternals’ Officially Makes Superman Part of the MCU

By Matt Singer
ScreenCrush
ScreenCrush
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The following post contains minor spoilers for Eternals. Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane!. Marvel fans waiting for Eternals to debut in theaters next month have become fixated on a recent featurette for the film that introduces audiences to the various characters from the Marvel Cinematic...

screencrush.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Fans React to New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Character Casting

James Gunn officially confirmed that Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) has cast actor Will Poulter as Adam Warlock in the hotly anticipated third chapter of Gunn’s trilogy. Teased in the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.2 (2017), fans have been eagerly awaiting word on who Marvel Studios would tap to play the powerful cosmic hero. Now that Poulter has been cast as the Marvel Comics legend joining popular MCU characters like Rocket Racoon and Groot, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions — and memes featuring Poulter’s past roles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Mark Ruffalo Says Playing Hulk Was Difficult Until Thor: Ragnarok

The Hulk is one of the more complex heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, even giving actor Mark Ruffalo a difficult time until he portrayed the Avenger in Thor: Ragnarok. Ruffalo first appeared as Bruce Banner in 2012's The Avengers, taking over for Edward Norton after 2008's The Incredible Hulk. While Ruffalo spent the majority of his time as Banner in The Avengers, Thor: Ragnarok provided him the first opportunity to give Hulk the spotlight, which was helped by the advancements in technology. The release of a new book reveals how the actor found Ragnarok as the first MCU film that wasn't difficult to bring the Hulk to life.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Kevin Feige
IndieWire

Letitia Wright Reportedly Continued to Share Anti-Vax Views on ‘Black Panther 2’ Set

“Black Panther” and “Mangrove” actress Letitia Wright ignited an anti-vax controversy last December after sharing a video that questioned Covid-19 vaccines. Wright was labeled anti-vax across social media after sharing on Twitter a 69-minute YouTube video featuring Light London Church leader Tomi Arayomi. The actress included the prayer hands emoji as a caption. The video found Arayomi questioning the legitimacy of the Covid-19 vaccine. Wright initially responded to the backlash by posting: “If you don’t conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself….you get cancelled.” A new report on Hollywood’s response to the Coronavirus vaccine published by The...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Director Claims Captain America Is ‘Infinity War’ “Villain”

Could Captain America have stopped Thanos before Endgame? Every Marvel fan has an opinion on Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and how Thanos and The Snap were maybe not so inevitable. Perhaps if the Avengers had played their cards right to begin with, the Time Heist in Avengers: Endgame (2019) would’ve been unnecessary, with Thanos (Josh Brolin) defeated and The Blip averted.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Eternals#The Man Of Steel#Marvel#Dc#Avengers#Jla
GeekTyrant

New Character Featurette for Marvel's ETERNALS Mentions DC's Superman

Marvel has released a new featurette for Eternals that puts the spotlight on the ancient heroic protectors of Earth. It features the cast of the film breaking down each of their characters, and it also offers up some new footage. One interesting thing in the video that I noticed is...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Eternals' Director Chloé Zhao Explains How She Got Superman in the MCU

SPOILER WARNING: This article discusses brief references in Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” that, while in no way related to the plot of the film that opens on Nov. 5, could be considered spoilers. A throwaway pop-culture reference in a Marvel Studios movie is usually as common as a form-fitting unitard. But...
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Why Ultron Is the Worst Marvel Movie Villain

We were so excited for Avengers: Age of Ultron. In Marvel Comics, Ultron is one of the Avengers’ greatest enemies. He’s fought them on many occasionas, and even once brought about an apocalyptic alternate reality known as the Age of Ultron. (The movie borrowed the title, but not any of the story’s plot points.) But then the film came out and it was... just so disappointing.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

DC Drops ‘The American Way’ From Superman’s Official Motto

Since the Superman radio show of the 1940s, the Man of Steel has been known for his never-ending fight for “truth, justice, and the American way.” That slogan also appeared in the 1950s Superman TV series, and eventually was repeated so much it became as synonymous with the character as the fact that he’s faster than a speeding bullet and able to leap tall buildings in a single bound.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Cartoons
NewsBreak
Movies
TVOvermind

Why Lady Death Should be a Part of the MCU

It’s already been stated that we probably won’t see Lady Death in the MCU, but as a lot of people know by now, anything can happen and things can change every now and then if people really have the chance to sit and think about what the fans want to see. It’s true that not everything should make it into the MCU since it’s possible that the stories might suffer for it. But one of the biggest and kind regrettable changes, especially since it made Thanos more of a misunderstood villain than the death-loving tyrant he was in the Infinity Gauntlet series, is the fact that Lady Death wasn’t there. As anyone can likely guess, Lady Death is the personification of Death in the Marvel universe and she’s been the love interest of both Thanos and Deadpool. In fact, Thanos and Deadpool have fought over her, or rather, Thanos came close to ending Deadpool for good until he realized that this would get him closer to Death, which meant that Thanos made it impossible for Wade to die so that he couldn’t covet the mistress that the tyrant coveted.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

New ‘The Batman’ Teaser Hypes Saturday’s Full Trailer Debut

If you’re on the fence about tuning in to DC FanDome this weekend, know this: At the bare minimum, you’re going to get to see a new trailer for The Batman. Last year’s FanDome, DC Comics’ now annual online virtual convention, featured the debut of the very first trailer for The Batman, which was then just beginning production. This year, the film has already wrapped (Principal photography concluded back in March) so expect to see a lot more from the film, including appearances by stars like Robert Pattinson.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ and Riddler Square Off In New Character Posters

Earlier this week, Warner Bros. showed off a preview of the new trailer for The Batman that will premiere tomorrow as part of the online DC FanDome event. Director Matt Reeves also revealed a new image from the film. Now they’ve debuted two new posters for the film as well, one of Robert Pattinson’s (The) Batman, the other of Paul Dano’s (The) Riddler.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Why Are There Two Flashes in ‘The Flash’ Teaser?

In the first teaser for The Flash, there’s a shot of a cab numbered #163. As it turns out The Flash #163 is the first issue where the Flash met the Reverse-Flash, the evil speedster from the future. In DC Comics, the Reverse-Flash travels back in time to kill Barry before he can become a superhero and kills his mother instead — the event that sets off the DC crossover Flashpoint, which supposedly inspired the events of this Flash movie.
TV SERIES
ScreenCrush

’Black Adam’ First Look Debuts The Rock’s New Superhero

Of all the actors in Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson is the one who most looks like a comic book character. He’s got the giant muscles, the killer smile, the intense glare. The guy doesn’t need a fancy costume with padded pecs to convince anyone he’s got superhuman strength. He looks like he does when he rolls out of bed in the morning.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ First Look Images Showcase a Grittier Hero

That is one gritty Batman. Like literally. Look at him. He’s covered in schmutz!. Along with the new trailer for The Batman, there are a whole slew of new images from the film. They feature Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight, who was described during the DC FanDome panel by director Matt Reeves as the “recluse rockstar” version of Bruce Wayne. There are also new shots of Colin Farrell’s Penguin, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, and Jeffrey Wright’s Jim Gordon, plus the first look at Andy Serkis’ Alfred. See them all below:
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

‘The Batman’ Trailer Introduces a New Dark Knight

The Dark Knight has returned. As part of this year’s DC FanDome, director Matt Reeves and stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz unveiled the second trailer for The Batman, their new film depicting DC’s Caped Crusader at the start of his crimefighting career. In addition to Pattinson, the film stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham district attorney Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Real, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

ScreenCrush

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
627K+
Views
ABOUT

Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy