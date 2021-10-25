‘Eternals’ Officially Makes Superman Part of the MCU

It’s already been stated that we probably won’t see Lady Death in the MCU, but as a lot of people know by now, anything can happen and things can change every now and then if people really have the chance to sit and think about what the fans want to see. It’s true that not everything should make it into the MCU since it’s possible that the stories might suffer for it. But one of the biggest and kind regrettable changes, especially since it made Thanos more of a misunderstood villain than the death-loving tyrant he was in the Infinity Gauntlet series, is the fact that Lady Death wasn’t there. As anyone can likely guess, Lady Death is the personification of Death in the Marvel universe and she’s been the love interest of both Thanos and Deadpool. In fact, Thanos and Deadpool have fought over her, or rather, Thanos came close to ending Deadpool for good until he realized that this would get him closer to Death, which meant that Thanos made it impossible for Wade to die so that he couldn’t covet the mistress that the tyrant coveted.

COMICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO