California State

Best places for Halloween: 5 California cities make top 10 list, study says

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIxtN_0ccFLmlx00

SAN DIEGO — With Halloween around the corner, many around the U.S. are looking to have a spook-tacular time.

This year, consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to reach an all-time high of $10.14 billion, up from $8.05 billion in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics.

But which cities in the country are the best places to enjoy the highly-celebrated holiday? And did San Diego make the list?

WalletHub, a personal-finance website, released its 2021’s Best Places for Halloween report Monday, comparing the 100 largest U.S. cities across 21 key metrics. They range from candy and chocolate stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket, to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

BEST PLACES TO GO FOR HALLOWEEN

  1. New York, NY: Score of 68.09
  2. Los Angeles, CA: Score of 62.08
  3. Las Vegas, NV: Score of 61.89
  4. Miami, FL: Score of 61.27
  5. San Francisco, CA: Score of 60.89
  6. Boston, MA: Score of 60.17
  7. San Diego, CA: Score of 59.67
  8. Santa Ana, CA: 59.64
  9. San Jose, CA: 59.44
  10. Orlando, FL: 58.95

Below is a map of the U.S. and other cities’ rankings, as well as additional Halloween stats in San Diego:

Source: WalletHub

Halloween in San Diego (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

  • 32 nd – % of Potential Trick-or-Treat Stops
  • 30 th – Walk Score
  • 14 th – Crime Rate
  • 50 th – Avg. Price per Halloween Party Ticket
  • 7 th – Halloween Costume Stores per Capita
  • 7 th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

