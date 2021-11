It is shaping up to be their best defense in a decade as the Bengals stack numbers not seen in these parts since Mike Zimmer led them to four top 10 finishes in the five seasons from 2009-13. That crew went to the playoffs four times and won the AFC North twice and after seven games these guys are in similar company. They've allowed just 128 points, the third best seven-game start for a Bengals defense in this century behind only the 2005 AFC North champs (111), the 2011 Wild Card Bengals (123) and tied with 2009 AFC North champs.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO