There are plenty of foods you could reach for when you start to get in the snacking mood, though there are some options that do a better job at keeping satisfied than others. A bag of salty Lay's potato chips or a chocolate chip cookie would be undeniably tasty on the occasion that your tummy starts rumbling. However, you may be better off grabbing a meat stick when you're looking to munch on something in between meals. Not only are these savory treats packed with protein, which Best Reviews notes will help keep you full longer, but they are also incredibly convenient, not to mention that there's a flavor that can satisfy meat-loving tastebuds. However, there is a health concern around one variety of the popular keto-friendly snack that Trader Joe's shoppers need to be aware of.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO