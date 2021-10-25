CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
When is the first day of trout in Pennsylvania? New statewide day goes into effect in 2022

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XEFI_0ccFLWbD00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has established a single, statewide Opening Day of Trout Season for the first Saturday in April, and it begins next year.

Under the change, which results in a longer regular trout season for most, there will no longer be separate region opening days for Pennsylvania’s 18 southeastern counties.

A single, statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day will now take place one week before the regular statewide opening day.

Those two days in 2022 are:

·         Saturday, March 26, 2022 – Statewide Mentored Youth Trout Day

·         Saturday, April 2, 2022 – Statewide Opening Day of Trout Season

“Thank you to the anglers of Pennsylvania for making their voices heard about trout season and being a partner in this decision,” said Richard Kauffman, PFBC Board President.  “While necessary changes to the last two seasons because of the pandemic were inconvenient for many people, we used the unprecedented opportunity to ask a lot of questions about how we’ve been doing things for the last fifteen years.  Through a wealth of public input, including angler surveys presenting opening day options, it became clear that our agency and most Pennsylvania anglers value and prefer a single opening day of trout season moving forward.”

WTAJ

Secretary of Agriculture visits 150-year-old Centre County family farm

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — For over 150 years, a Centre County family has committed themselves to maintaining Hess Farm and producing beef and crops. The Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture, Russell Redding, paid a visit to the farm to honor the area’s heritage and share the Commonwealth’s commitment to the future of agriculture. Redding said […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Ms. Wheelchair Organization advocates now to create a better future

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier this month, the new Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania was crowned in Johnstown. The organization is a network of strong women who are empowering one another to advocate for people with disabilities. For women like Barb Zablotney, this group has become her community and has changed her life in so […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

National Fuel: Monthly residential gas bill to increase in Pa.

ERIE, Pa. (WTAJ) — National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) announced Friday an increase in their natural gas rate for residential customers in Pennsylvania ahead of the winter season. National Fuel submitted its quarterly adjustment of gas supply charges to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). The adjustment reportedly raises the monthly bill of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Free COVID-19 testing to open, extend in Somerset & Centre Counties

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) announced that a free COVID-19 testing site will be coming to Somerset County while extending one in Centre County. The Centre County testing site located at the Nittany Mall, Sears Auto Center at 183 Shiloh Road, State College, PA, 16801, is open between the hours […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Fresh turkey demand high ahead of the holiday

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Thanksgiving being only a few weeks away, the demand for fresh turkey is high. However, there are hardly any turkeys around the area. The Department of Agriculture says that the production of fresh turkeys is expected to go down by 1.4 percent compared to November 2020. It also says that smaller […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Walmart to host hiring events in Central Pa.

BENTONVILLE, AR. (WTAJ) — Walmart is hosting hiring events nationwide, including two in the Central Pa. region. In an effort to strengthen its supply chain, hiring events will `take place in Bedford and Woodland, Nov. 3 -4 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations Walmart Distribution Center – 181 Walmart Rd., Bedford, PA 15522Walmart Distribution […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTAJ

Blair County Food Drive donations to benefit numerous organizations

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– With Thanksgiving nearly upon us, the Blair County Food Drive will soon be accepting donations. The non-perishable food donations will benefit Father’s House Soup Kitchen, The Lions Pantry, American Rescue Workers, Home Nursing Agency, The Tiger Pack Program, Blair Family Solutions, 28th St. Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul, City Blessings, Gloria […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Treasury’s unclaimed property auction to continue this week

The State Treasurer says the auction of unclaimed property will resume later this week. This is the first auction of property from the Treasury's vault since the pandemic. Nearly four thousand items will be sold, including jewelry, coins, and collectible toy cars and trucks. These items have been in the vault for at least three years, but their owners haven't claimed them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Legal analyst breaks down lawsuit against Clearfield Commissioners, ICE detention center

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Clearfield County Commissioners are facing a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania (ALCUPA) after approving an immigration detention center to open in Philipsburg. According to the suit filed by two residents and an immigrant’s rights group, commissioners failed to give public notice that the detention center was […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Some say this former tuberculosis sanatorium, prison has a haunted past

CRESSON, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Cresson, Pennsylvania there is abandoned property that some say has a haunted past. “So there are so many different types of history here,” Pam Crisci, a paranormal investigator from Ghost Hunts USA, said. “Over 100 years of history. From sanatorium times until prison and everything in between.” Construction […]
CRESSON, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

