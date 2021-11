The recent announcements from Riot Mortdog and TFT official Twitter page bring us some taste of what is expected to be the best set so far. The official TFT page and Mortdog have unveiled on their Twitter the next set and some of the special treats players will be getting such as mini champions as Little Legends. More importantly, the release date of the next set and what will come with it. In this article we will discuss Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 6 Cheat Sheet in detail with all the Gizmos and Gadgets:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO