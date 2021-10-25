CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina congresswoman wants answers from Fauci over alleged ‘puppy experiments’

By Laura Lydic
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 6 days ago

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina congresswomen wrote a letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci with other members of congress expressing “grave” concerns about taxpayer-funded drug experiments on beagle puppies.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) wrote a letter to Fauci on Friday, signed by 23 other members of congress — most of them being republican. Mace expressed her concern for “costly” and “cruel” experiments on beagle puppies, stating in social media posts that $1.7 million has been spent to debark, drug and kill 44 puppies.

The White Coat Waste Project organization requested documentation by a Freedom Federal Act from October 2018 until February 2018.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) spent $1.68 million in taxpayer funds for the alleged drug testing on beagle puppies from ages six to eight months, according to the bipartisan letter.

The testing on the puppies involved injecting or force feeding of the experimental drug before the killing and dissection of the puppies, according to the letter.

One of the main concerns in the bipartisan letter was the invoice to the NIAID that included “cordectomy”. This is further explained as “devocalization” and a slitting of the dogs’ vocal cords, and is opposed with “rare exception” by the American Veterinary Medicine Association and the American Animal Hospital Association.

This was performed so scientists could work without barking and crying from the dogs and is a misuse of taxpayer funds, according to the letter.

Documents stated the purpose of the study was “to provide data of suitable quality and integrity to support application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” the letter said. The FDA recently stated it “does not mandate that human drugs be studied on dogs”.

This is not the first time the NIAID utilized drug testing on dogs in recent years, according to the letter.

Mace constructed a list of questions to end the letter asking that they be answered by Nov. 19.

Comments / 24

Valerie J Doyle
6d ago

those puppies. they are not brought into this world for this kind of torture. I have an idea let's do demo's like that so we don't have to hear them PERIOD

Reply(1)
15
Kathy Scott
6d ago

if you don't know what this man has done trust me you don't wanna know, it's HORRIFIC. You won't be able to get it out of your mind.

Reply(2)
12
Nanook of the North
5d ago

People are saying he should be fired. Fired? He should be arrested for crimes against humanity and cruelty to animals. He is a very sick man. He is on par with Josef Mengele.

Reply(1)
7
