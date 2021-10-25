CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC San Diego student dies in fall from dormitory window

By GARY ROBBINS, LORI WEISBERG AND LAURYN SCHROEDER
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old student at the University of California, San Diego died early Saturday morning after he fell out of a bathroom window of a campus dormitory, county officials said Sunday. The San Diego County medical examiner’s office reported that Aaron Fan was at a party on...

