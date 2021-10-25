UC San Diego student dies in fall from dormitory window

A University of Southern Mississippi student has died after falling from the fifth floor of the parking garage on Wednesday. “This morning, our hearts are breaking as we regretfully inform you of the death of a Southern Miss student following last night’s incident near the parking garage on the Hattiesburg campus,” USM President Rodney Bennett and Vice President for Student Affairs Dee Dee Anderson wrote in a statement released to students. “As longtime university staff members and as the parents of college-aged students, we sympathize with the significant and serious nature of stress and anxiety felt by students. We want each of you to know that you have significant value, we value your health and well-being, and we care for you.”

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO