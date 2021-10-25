CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Biden Administration Unveils Program To Help Move Afghan Refugees From US Military Bases Into Permanent Homes

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Biden administration on Monday unveiled a new program to help move about 55,000 Afghan refugees from U.S. military bases into permanent homes. The new effort called the Sponsor...

miami.cbslocal.com

TheDailyBeast

The New Family Separation Crisis Brewing Under Biden

TAPACHULA, Mexico—After walking around 20 miles under the burning sun, Irineo Mujica and Luis Villagran, the two main organizers, gathered the full caravan around them to deliver the news. Mexican immigration authorities were offering a way to let them walk freely around the country: They will give out official immigration cards—but only to women and children.
IMMIGRATION
dailyjournal.net

Federal officials clarify refugee benefits, share new opportunities to help

Federal officials say a rumor regarding monthly cash benefits for Afghan refugees at Camp Atterbury is untrue and shared a new way to give back. False information has been shared around the internet regarding cash payments of $1,000 to Afghans awaiting resettlement. However, only a fraction of Afghans receive any monetary compensation while on the base.
CAMP ATTERBURY, IN
Sacramento Bee

‘Risk of permanent closure.’ California restaurants won’t get quick help from Biden spending plan

It’s proving to be tough, and so far Washington has not been inclined to provide much more new help. There was some hope for money in the big spending and tax package President Joe Biden unveiled Thursday, but there was none. Biden’s American Rescue Plan in March provided $28.6 billion to aid the restaurants, but it wasn’t enough and generated legal controversies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Vox

Why thousands of Afghans are still on US military bases

One set of clothes took Enayatullah Sadat from Nimroz province, in the southwest of Afghanistan, to Fort Pickett, a United States military base in Blackstone, Virginia. He wore the outfit in Nimroz, after he delivered the last drips of intel to the Afghan Air Force on the Taliban’s position. He wore it as he drove toward Kabul on roads blasted by IEDs. He wore the outfit for the five days it took him to fight his way inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport. He wore it on his flight to Qatar, and then started to feel shy about the way he might smell on another crowded flight to Washington, DC. He wore it when he waited for hours in line for his first meal at Fort Pickett. Another day, about 15 in total, in the same clothes: a perahan tunban, traditional Afghan clothes consisting of a long dress shirt and trousers, and reddish sandals, gray foam leaking from the heel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

DHS releases rules for opening land borders to foreign nationals next month

The Department of Homeland Security on Friday issued new rules for reopening the nation's land borders on November 8. The regulations, which apply to Covid-19-vaccinated foreign nationals, are similar to guidance for air travel that the Biden administration outlined earlier this week. "Non-citizen travelers should be prepared to (1) provide...
IMMIGRATION
Washington Examiner

Biden under pressure to drop vaccine mandates for federal defense contractors over national security concerns

EXCLUSIVE — Republican lawmakers are pressuring President Joe Biden to drop or pause his vaccine requirements for federal defense contractors over fears they will compromise national security supply chains. The Washington Examiner reviewed a letter Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville sent to the White House Tuesday afternoon claiming that Biden's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GovExec.com

Afghan Families Move From U.S. Military Bases to Neighborhoods

This story was originally posted by Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts. Thousands who fled Afghanistan are leaving U.S. military bases and arriving in local communities for resettlement. Movement out of the bases resumed after a measles outbreak delayed the resettlement of Afghans who helped the United States...
MILITARY
Roll Call Online

US will allow private sponsors to help Afghan refugee resettlement

The Biden administration on Monday announced a new program that would allow groups of private citizens to sponsor Afghan refugees, a move that could bolster a weakened U.S. resettlement system tested by thousands of recent arrivals. Under the program, groups of individuals may form “sponsor circles” to help Afghan refugees...
IMMIGRATION
hawaiitelegraph.com

US administration wants to resettle over 55,000 Afghan refugees

Washington [US], October 24 (ANI): The Biden administration wants to permanently resettle 55,600 Afghan evacuees from the military bases of the US to permanent houses, reported local media. Bringing such a large number of Afghans from military bases to permanent houses seems to be the biggest change to the resettlement...
IMMIGRATION
Navy Times

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.
IMMIGRATION
CNBC

More than 7,000 migrants expelled from U.S. by the Biden administration faced kidnappings, other attacks, report says

Roughly 7,600 migrants expelled from the U.S. under a Trump-era pandemic policy have been subject to kidnappings and other attacks since President Joe Biden took office. This includes migrant families, adults and children who were kidnapped, trafficked for sexual exploitation, extorted or repeatedly robbed after being deported to Mexico under the policy known as Title 42.
POTUS

