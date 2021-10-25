CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Affirmation Angel Shares Sticky Notes of Support

By Monika Zachara
9&10 News
9&10 News
 6 days ago

“We rise by lifting others.”

A simple reminder to spread a little love, kindness, and encouragement.

“There’s just so much negativity that surrounds us today and you can’t force change on anyone else, but this is how I can do my part.”

But this means so much more to one Northern Michigan woman, who would like to remain anonymous.

“Hard means something different for everybody else.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CElZt_0ccFKyry00

This reminder has turned into an almost daily act of kindness.

“I write words of encouragement and then with my travels for my job throughout the state of Michigan, I stop at random gas stations or stores and leave them on the bathroom mirrors or on the back of the stall doors, just to help somebody have a great day.”

Sometimes we forget that everyone is fighting their own battles.

“Life is short, and just because you’re having a bad moment, it doesn’t need to be a bad day or a bad week. Hopefully will help somebody realize that their day isn’t as bad as they thought.”

What’s the reason behind these little positive messages?

“There’s a certain level that society has put around people who have mental challenges, mental health issues and it’s very disturbing, and it’s heartbreaking. I want everyone to know that they’re never alone.”

When life feels like it’s growing dark, or you’re facing what feels like endless challenges.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are, what your situation is, there is always someone there to help you. Always. You just have to ask. Sometimes I feel like, if people aren’t in a position to ask, maybe just reading one line of positive affirmation will help them get back on track.”

This anonymous positive affirmation angel is spreading a glimmer of light in times of darkness.

“I think Covid played a really big part in everyone’s mental health, and stress, and uncertainty. This is genuinely who I am, and I genuinely care for people and I want them to feel that. On average I do 5-10 a week.”

And she doesn’t just stop at sticky notes…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hHSXX_0ccFKyry00

“I stop at the hospital and I will take these to the vending machines and sometimes I’ll leave these on the counter at the gas stations, next to the coffee, just to help encourage someone and pay for their cup of coffee.”

A tiny act of kindness has turned into a habit of hope.

“This is so simple. I mean, it’s inexpensive. And it just takes 30 seconds of your time.”

And a great way to really look at the bigger picture…

“Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we handle it.”

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Wellness for the Family: A Healthier Halloween

Halloween is on a Sunday this year. And, that means many of our little trick-or-treaters will be wanting to snack on that candy until they’re howling at the moon! To prevent them from having a night-long sugar rush, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan dietitian, Shanthi Appello shows us how to shift the frightening fun to something way healthier this Halloween season.
RELATIONSHIPS
9&10 News

Pumpkin Walk to Benefit The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center

The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center in East Jordan recently moved to a new building. “With COVID, we weren’t able to really meet regularly or the way the kids really like to. We didn’t have a home as they called it,” said Scott Gillespie, Program Director at The Depot Jordan Valley Teen Center. “We’ve been blessed to be in this location. It’s our fourth week here at the Parish Hall for the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.”
CHARITIES
9&10 News

Healthy Living: The Scary Truth About Halloween

You probably have your costume, candy and route all planned out, but do you know where the real danger is on Halloween?. Between the Delta variant haunting our plans, unsafe costumes and dangerous treats, there’s a lot to think about this holiday. Andrea Ludema has some of the top safety...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affirmation#Sticky Notes
9&10 News

Wellness Wednesday: How to Talk to Kids About Cancer

Nearly everyone has ties to someone who has – or has had cancer. Cancer can take over a family’s lives in a blink of an eye and when you’re dealing with such horrible news, it’s hard to. communicate this with others, especially our children. Reena B. Patel (LEP, BCBA) renowned...
CANCER
9&10 News

Traverse City Salvation Army Holiday Assistance Program

The Salvation Army of Traverse City is already preparing to make the holidays brighter for families in need of help this season. Their Holiday Assistance programs are open to families who would like help bringing gifts and holiday meals to their home. Programs include Thanksgiving or Christmas Food baskets with all the fixings. They also include Christmas toys and gifts for children newborn through ages 17.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Salvation Army Hosting Ed Kellogg Food Drive

The holidays are quickly, which means it’s the season of giving. The Salvation Army is hosting its Ed Kellogg Food Drive through Saturday. You can donate food at the Walmart, Family Fare and Save-A-Lot in Cadillac, Roger’s in Lake City and Ebel’s in Falmouth. The food donated will help with...
FALMOUTH, MI
9&10 News

Is The Jolly Pumpkin in Traverse City Really Haunted…?

“The story is that Charles and Genevieve Stickney built the mansion in the 1880s as their summer home.”. The Jolly Pumpkin and Mission Table are restaurants that have occupied the Stickney’s old summer home. But rumors of a ghost have inhabited the estate for decades. “When Charles passed away he...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
9&10 News

Visit the ‘Field of Screams’ This Halloween!

Some people carve pumpkins for Halloween, others decorate to get into the spirit. But there’s one Northern Michigan man that kicks it up a notch…every year. If there’s one show stopping house to go trick or treating at, it’s Dan Balchunas’ house in Traverse City!. As Balchunas says, “It’s real...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Xavier Tries: Halloween Crafts

We’ve been bringing you some cool and creepy crafts for the Halloween season all month long… but, for those of you who are looking for some last-minute ideas for decor, Xavier has you covered!. Watch the video above to see how to make these quick and easy crafts.
LIFESTYLE
9&10 News

Facebook Rebrands as Meta to Emphasize ‘Metaverse’ Vision

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is rebranding itself as Meta in an effort to encompass its virtual-reality vision for the future, what Zuckerberg calls the “metaverse.”. Skeptics point out that it also appears to be an attempt to change the subject from the Facebook...
INTERNET
9&10 News

Living Right: Ways to Help the Environment

Grocery bags, clothes and even your produce can have an impact on climate change. According to the New York Times, making one shirt uses more water than a single person drinks in a year. In today’s Living Right, we share five ways you can help the environment.
ENVIRONMENT
9&10 News

Trick or Treaters Took Over the Streets of Downtown Cadillac

Trick or treaters took over downtown Cadillac on Wednesday evening for a safe trick or treating event. The Cadillac Chamber of Commerce puts on the event each year, except last year because of the pandemic. Seventy-five area businesses participated this evening by handing out candy inside their business or out...
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Tee Lake Resort Spooktacular

Halloween weekend is fast approaching, and Tee Lake Resort in Lewiston wants to give you the ultimate light display experience. The resort’s annual Spooktacular drive-thru is open now through Sunday. Photojournalist Stephanie Adkins takes us there today’s spooky Sights and Sounds of Northern Michigan.
LEWISTON, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
291K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy