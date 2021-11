HealthLink Dental Clinic in Southampton has partnered with A Woman’s Place and Tabor Children’s Services to provide care packages from the Tooth Fairy to the children that each organization serves. These packages, which include a personalized letter and signed photo from the Tooth Fairy, a toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, a few small trinkets and oral health activity sheets, teach children about good oral health habits while bring them a little magic and fun when they have lost a tooth or need a gentle reminder to brush and floss.

SOUTHAMPTON, PA ・ 18 DAYS AGO