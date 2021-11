Time is flying by for the NFL, as the league readies for the calendar to turn from October to November in a few days. And while there are several teams dominating the league, led by the undefeated Arizona Cardinals, there are also those who can't seem to get their act together for more than a moment at a time -- if that. That's put several head coaches on a very real hot seat as we near the midpoint of the 2021 season, and for varying reasons, with not all of their issues being created equal.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO