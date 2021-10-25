Packers' Davante Adams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday they have placed wide receiver Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction on Monday, according to a statement.

"Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status," the team stated.

A player must either test positive for COVID-19 or make close contact with infected people in order to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

It remains unclear if the Packers star will join the team as they play against the Cardinals this Thursday.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert , in order for Adams to play Thursday, he must be fully vaccinated, be asymptomatic and test negative twice with 24 hours in between.

Adams is currently third in the NFL in receiving yards, at 744.

