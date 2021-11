A short drive in our little corner of South Dakota could be the spookiest road in the state. It's called Spook Road and it's right outside Brandon. It looks like a nice fall drive during the day. But it's what some people say happens after sundown that gives 264th street the moniker of Spook Road. And to see what has the locals talking about are the bridges you cross. Legend says that you'll cross 5 bridges one way and only 4 on the way back. Some folks will tell you there are 6 bridges, while others will say there are 7. In fact, some of the long-time residents nicknamed it Seven Bridges Road back in the 70s. (Not to be confused with the Eagles song of that name)

BRANDON, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO