Accidents

Motorcyclist dead after three-vehicle crash in East Hempfield Township

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DvYoN_0ccFGhy100

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Monday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., police arrived on scene at Quarry Road to a three-vehicle crash involving a Warwick Township public works vehicle stopped at a stop sign, a motorcycle, and another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, according to police, a 21-year-old man from Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 72 was closed for three and a half hours while police reconstructed the incident. Police are still investigating and asking for anyone who knows anything about the crash to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at 717-898-3103.

