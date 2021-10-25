Motorcyclist dead after three-vehicle crash in East Hempfield Township

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Monday afternoon.

At 12:30 p.m., police arrived on scene at Quarry Road to a three-vehicle crash involving a Warwick Township public works vehicle stopped at a stop sign, a motorcycle, and another vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle, according to police, a 21-year-old man from Columbia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Route 72 was closed for three and a half hours while police reconstructed the incident. Police are still investigating and asking for anyone who knows anything about the crash to contact Sgt. Joshua Sandman at 717-898-3103.

