For years, Twitch has been the first name in video game streaming and is home to some of the biggest personalities in gaming, many of whom are making a killing and have become insanely rich. However, Twitch also has a rather shady history, especially after a bombshell leak that put several of its accounts in serious danger. And now, one streamer on the platform is claiming that they have yet to be paid earnings that are due to them.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO