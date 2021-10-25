CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) _ Facebook Inc. (FB) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $9.19 billion. On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it...

Steel Connect: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) _ Steel Connect, Inc (STCN) on Friday reported a loss of $11 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the Smyrna, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. The supply chain business process management services company posted revenue of $136 million...
Charter Communications stock gains after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charter Communications Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the broadband communications and cable TV company reported profit and revenue that rose above expectations, with the company's internet business showing the biggest growth. Net income rose to $1.22 billion, or $6.50 a share, from $814 million, or $3.90 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $5.76. Revenue rose 9.2% to $13.15 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $12.93 billion. Residential revenue grew 9.4% to $10.27 billion, with internet revenue rising 13.6% to $5.36 billion and video revenue up 6.7% to $4.50 billion. Commercial revenue rose 7.1% to $1.72 billion and mobile revenue increased 45.4% to $535 million, while advertising sales dropped 15.1% to $391 million. Capital expenditures slipped to $1.9 billion from $2.0 billion, while free cash flow increased to $2.5 billion from $1.8 billion. The stock has slipped 1.1% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 gained 4.0%.
EagleClaw-Altus merger creates $9 billion company

Coming early next year is a new midstream entity comprised of the assets of Altus Midstream and EagleClaw Midstream. Apache Corp. owns 79 percent of Altus through its Apache Midstream subsidiary while BCP Raptor Holdco LP owns EagleClaw and the Caprock Midstream and Pinnacle Midstream businesses. When combined, the new...
