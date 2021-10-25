The Big Red Recruiting Board: 2023 Defensive Tackles

Tennessee defensive backs coach Willie Martinez has goals that are both long-term and short-term for his team. However, in some cases, those two things overlap. In the short term, Martinez is working on getting his unit ready for each game throughout the week while juggling injuries and depth. The Vols have used three different starting combinations in the last three weeks between the two cornerback positions, the two safety positions, and the STAR position. Christian Charles made his first career start at the safety spot against Missouri, while Brandon Turnage had to take over for Theo Jackson against South Carolina.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO