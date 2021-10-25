Police: East Hartford had two fatal crashes this weekend

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating two fatal crashes that occurred in separate incidents over the weekend.

On Friday night, shortly after 8 p.m., an automobile and a moped crashed into each other on Silver Lane near the Route 5 and 15 on-ramp, Police Lt. Joshua Litwin said today.

Manuel Suarez, 17, of East Hartford was driving the moped and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died as a result of his injuries, Litwin said.

The driver of the automobile is cooperating in the investigation, Litwin added.

A second fatal accident occurred around 4 p.m. on Sunday when two cars collided on Sterling Road, in the area near Main Street.

Ronell Chaney, 51, of East Hartford was driving one of the cars carrying two passengers when the crash occurred. Chaney was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passengers were treated at the scene, and the driver and sole occupant of the other car was transported to a local hospital.

No charges have been filed at this point in relation to either of the accidents, police said.