Immigration

In Colombia, shelters prepare for migrant families as Venezuela reopens border

By Reuters
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHUSACA, Colombia — Shelters in Colombia are preparing for increasing numbers of impoverished migrants arriving on foot after Venezuela reopened its border with its Andean neighbor, many of them children in need of food, medical attention and the chance to play again, aid workers said. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s...

www.nbcnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colombia#Venezuelan
