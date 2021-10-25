In Colombia, shelters prepare for migrant families as Venezuela reopens border

Colombia's government announced Sunday it is working towards extraditing the country's most-wanted drug trafficker "Otoniel" to the United States, a day after he was captured in a major operation in the jungle. "There is an extradition order against Otoniel, and this extradition order... remains in progress," Defense Minister Diego Molano told the daily El Tiempo newspaper in an interview. "This is the path for all those who commit transnational crimes," Molano told reporters later, adding that nearly 30 percent of the many tons of cocaine exported from Colombia went through the so-called Gulf Clan, the country's largest drug trafficking gang, led by Otoniel. The 50-year-old drug lord, whose real name is Dairo Antonio Usuga, was arrested Saturday in northwest Colombia's dense jungle in an operation involving some 700 uniformed agents backed by 18 helicopters, according to the army.

