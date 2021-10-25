Showcase Of Bands At Rock Island High School Stadium TONIGHT!

Midwife and Amulets will perform at 7 p.m. TONIGHT at Rozz Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets are $15 at the door. Midwife is the moniker of multi-instrumentalist Madeline Johnston. She lives and works in San Miguel, New Mexico by way of Denver, Colorado, where she spent the better half of the past decade developing her experimental pop project. As a self taught guitarist and recording engineer, Midwife explores dark subject matter in her anthemic, soft-gaze hits. Self-described as “Heaven Metal,” or emotive music about devastation.
