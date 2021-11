ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The FBI has issued a warning about scammers posing as federal courts and law enforcement. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI detailed the latest scam as a letter that claimed to be from a federal court about a federal criminal investigation. In the letter, the victim is given a choice: (1) face indictment or (2) accept an agreement as a cooperating witness, which requires $7,000 in legal fees. In addition to the letter, perpetrators have also called the victim.

